United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County Welcomes Teens for Career Fair

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County hosted its first annual College Career Expo at the Goleta Club (now officially known as the Sal Rodriguez Clubhouse) during the last week of October, where a few dozen career representatives were on hand to help inspire local college- and career-bound students to look into various career paths.

More than 50 teens packed into the newly renovated Ben Howland Gymnasium to speak with professionals in a diverse selection of industries, from healthcare to finance, aviation, entertainment, and public service. These included a few city mayors — such as Paula Perotte of Goleta and Natalia Alarcon of Carpinteria — along with small business owners, teachers, coaches, registered nurses, musicians, and airline pilots. Companies and organizations in attendance included Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, American Riviera Bank, Delta Airlines, Notes for Notes, and Westmont College.

Local students met with career representatives at Ben Howland Gymnasium for a day of inspiration, information, and investing in the dreams of the youth. | Credit: Courtesy

United Boys & Girls Club Board President Nick Behrman said the Career Fair was a “true success,” and a “powerful showcase” of the community coming together to invest in the dreams of its youth.

“It reflected the dedication of our employees, board, and community members all working together to ensure our teens have access to explore various career paths, while also encouraging them to dream big, and reminding them that they can accomplish their career goals,” Behrman said.

Following the Career Fair, the Sal Rodriguez Clubhouse in Goleta turned into a countywide Teen Night, with youth from all over the region adhering for a night of fun, music, and gaming. Teens competed in basketball and soccer games, sang karaoke and baked treats together, or played video games in the club’s Cox Innovation Lab, complete with VR headsets, Nintendo Switches, and Playstation consoles. The night’s music was provided by DJ Slic Vic — a proud alum of the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club

Professionals from many different industries came to speak with students about potential careers/ Representatives included Carpinteria Mayor Natalia Alarcon, Dos Pueblos High School Teacher/Basketball Coach Joe Zamora, and Geezy’s Barbecue Founder Michael Georges. | Credit: Courtesy

United Boys & Girls Club’s interim CEO, Christianne Rojo, said that the organization’s first-ever Career Fair was “an incredible and meaningful night” for club members. Boys & Girls club staff and leadership are hoping that the Career Fair encourages youth to see themselves as leaders and changemakers, eventually returning to inspire the generations after them.

“It was inspiring to see our members explore different job sectors and share career goals,” Rojo said. “I am truly grateful to the many individuals who took time out of their busy schedules to participate in this event. I am also very proud of our College and Career Bound Coordinator, Manny Murillo, and our United Boys & Girls team for organizing the first of many for years to come.”