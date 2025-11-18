Following one of the wettest starts to a water year on record, Santa Barbara County officials briefed the public Tuesday morning on storm impacts — from road and infrastructure concerns to saturated burn scars and emergency shelter options.

The storm, which brought 460 percent of normal-to-date rainfall across the county, prompted emergency flood advisories, road closures, and a regional push to monitor vulnerable terrain, including bluff erosion. At Tuesday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Maria, county officials shared updates on the storm’s impact and laid out what residents should expect heading into the next round of rain.

“While it has been a wet start, that does not mean this year will be a wet year,” said Chris Sneddon, Deputy Director of Public Works. “Overall, it was a good storm — there were areas where if it kept raining at the intensities it did, there would have been some issues. We all need to stay vigilant and react accordingly.” He added that crews worked through the weekend responding to downed trees, fallen rocks, and small slides, but confirmed “there was no major damage on any of the county roadways.”

Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Stornetta focused his update on fire burn scars and rural access points, especially around the Lake Fire burn area. “We have some good flow coming through the Cuyama River. Everything looks really good,” Stornetta said. While some debris was reported in Pine Canyon, he noted that “residents are still getting in and out.” He highlighted the Highway 166 corridor, Foxen Canyon, and river drainages as active areas of concern, adding, “We got some good [plant] growth from last year — although it’s not deep-rooted growth, it is still holding everything back.”

Supervisor Laura Capps asked about bluff safety — something especially relevant after a 21-year-old man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after falling from a cliff in Isla Vista early Saturday. Capps emphasized the risks of unstable cliffs after sustained rainfall to which Stornetta agreed, noting the compounded effect of saturated ground and large waves. “There is a lot of erosion that occurs,” he said. Capps added, “Two body lengths away from the edge is the rule,” when navigating ocean cliffs during and after storms.

Undersheriff Craig Bonner said the Sheriff’s Office monitored localized impacts but no life-threatening emergencies occurred. “Fortunately none of [the impacts] rose to the level we were concerned for immediate life safety concerns, such as evacuation,” Bonner said. “But we were constantly evaluating that. We are confident thus far that what is coming at the end of the week our community will be able to absorb.”

Bonner also addressed storm-related outreach to unhoused residents. “We notify our service providers to go out to encampment areas and riverbeds when they are known to be populated by folks,” he said. “We do have warming centers throughout the county, where we spread the word to unhoused individuals.”

The Freedom Warming Centers — a low-barrier shelter network activated during cold or wet nights — have been open throughout the weekend, offering indoor refuge to residents in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Isla Vista, and Carpinteria. Locations include Trinity Episcopal Church, PATH on Cacique Street, and Veterans Hall. Guests may arrive between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., with pets allowed. The centers serve about 200 people a night when activated.

Emergency Manager JD Saucedo emphasized the importance of staying informed. “OEM has been coordinating closely with local public safety agencies,” he said. “We’re asking all community members to be aware of their immediate surroundings. Look out for your neighbors. If we can’t reach you, we can’t alert you.” Residents can sign up for emergency notifications at ReadySBC.org.

Another round of rain is expected to arrive Thursday. “From what we are seeing now, if the rainfall sticks to the current models of a half to an inch, everything should accommodate that well,” Sneddon said.

Supervisor Capps closed with a note of gratitude and caution: “Thanks to our first responders, and we will brace ourselves for the next storm.”