The Santa Barbara Zoo has two new residents hanging out in its rainforest canopy: Chanee and Mel, a pair of endangered white-handed gibbons.

Gibbons are small apes with long arms that allow them to move quickly through the tall trees of tropical rainforests. Their name comes from their white hands and feet, with the rest of their body being either black or buff-colored. Gymnasts by nature, these animals mark their territory through dramatic shows of acrobatics and loud singing.

However, destruction of rainforests and poaching by humans pose a big threat to the survival of the species. Chanee and Mel were matched and brought to the zoo under the guidance of the Species Survival Plan, a collaborative program to support the long-term survival of endangered species in accredited zoos.

Nineteen-year-old Chanee is from the Columbus Zoo in Ohio. She has a bold personality and loves snacking on grapes and bananas when she isn’t taking cozy hammock naps, the zoo noted in its announcement. Her 24-year-old partner, Mel, arrived last week from the Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas.

“Chanee has had two female offspring and was an excellent mother to them,” the zoo said. “Those offspring moved on to other zoos before Chanee came to the Santa Barbara Zoo. Mel has not yet sired any offspring, so this will be his first opportunity to start a family.”

Their arrival marks eight months since the passing of the zoo’s former longest resident, Jasmine, a 47-year-old white-handed gibbon. She had been at the zoo since 1979 and was a favorite among zookeepers for her spunky personality and love for scratches and snacks, the zoo shared back in March. She lived long past her life expectancy, mothering five offspring and boasting two male partners during her time at the zoo. However, she was living with diabetes during her last nine years. For that time, her illness was “diligently managed” by zoo staff, but when assessments showed her condition was declining significantly in her last weeks, the decision was made to humanely euthanize her.

Zoo staff said they will forever cherish their time with Jasmine. But now, they get to care for a new pair of primates.

Chanee and Mel are settling into their home on Gibbon Island, and already appear to be getting along swimmingly (swingingly?).

“Every new animal arrival represents an important chapter in our conservation work,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, vice president of animal care and health. “Chanee and Mel were paired with the hope of one day welcoming offspring, helping strengthen the future of this endangered species. We’re thrilled to welcome them to our Zoo family and share their story with our community.”