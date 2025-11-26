Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools to Face Rematch with Conservative Challenger  in Bid for Reelection?

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido announced her bid for reelection on November 15, confirming that her name will appear on the June 2, 2026, primary ballot. That sets up — at least on paper — a rematch against Christy Lozano, who has filed to run again after challenging Salcido in the June 2022 election.

Salcido, who oversees a $156 million budget and supports 20 school districts and 10 charter schools, said she is seeking a third term to “deepen the work already underway — strengthening early learning, accelerating student achievement, and expanding the supports that help young people thrive.”

The County Superintendent is elected by voters countywide every four years. This is Salcido’s third turn around the block. “In 2017, County Superintendent Bill Cirone retired mid-term,” Salcido explained. “After serving in public education for 21 years as a teacher, coach, principal, assistant and deputy superintendent, I was unanimously appointed as County Superintendent by the County Board of Education.”

She ran uncontested in 2018 and faced her first challenger in 2022.

Christy Lozano previously challenged Superintendent Salcido in the June 2022 election. | Credit: Courtesy

That challenger was Christy Lozano, a self-described conservative and veteran educator with nearly two decades of classroom experience. However, what she does not have is administrative experience to date. While Lozano has yet to publicly announce that she is running again, she filed paperwork back in January declaring her intention to run for superintendent in the June 2026 primary. She has also filed papers showing her intention to run for a seat on the Goleta Union School District Board in the November 3, 2026, general election. Salcido said she is not aware of any challengers who have publicly declared their intent to run. Lozano is likely that challenger, but has not yet responded to requests for comment.

In a public bio, Lozano describes herself as a lifelong educator. She holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and is a U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard veteran. She has worked in student leadership as well as physical education. In 2022, she brought the national culture war into the race. Not only did she cite a desire to address what she described as “failing schools,” but she has also been vocal about altering the “woke” teachings, such as gender identification and racial identity curriculum.

In that 2022 race, Democratic political consultant Mollie Culver brought a lawsuit (which was rejected) seeking to remove Lozano’s name from the ballot, on the grounds that she lacks the credentials authorizing her to be a school administrator. Lozano does have a preliminary Administrative Services Credential issued in 2018, but has not sought completing the credential in its final stage since then. In the end, Salcido beat her with 64 percent of the vote, so it is safe to say Lozano would be facing an uphill battle.

The County Superintendent position, while often overlooked, holds wide-ranging responsibilities. “The County Superintendent’s responsibilities are broad — ranging from ensuring fiscal solvency across school districts, to advancing educator training and development, to providing direct educational services in special education, Juvenile Court and Community Schools, and early learning and preschool programs,” Salcido said.

She emphasized that the public education landscape has changed dramatically since she was appointed. “Right now, we’re experiencing enormous shifts in the education space, including federal policy changes and fast-moving advances in AI,” she said. “At the same time, districts are grappling with teacher and staff shortages, mental-health needs, and renewed urgency around effective literacy instruction and healthy screen use.”

Despite those challenges, Salcido said the mission remains consistent: “creating meaningful learning experiences that support students’ academic growth, well-being, and ability to navigate and shape their futures.”

During her past two terms, Salcido said the office prioritized literacy, math, and college-and-career pathways by “supporting teachers with stronger preparation, coaching, and partnerships with local industries.” She also highlighted the expansion of early childhood education and mental health initiatives, as well as increased collaboration between educators and law enforcement on school safety.

“The challenges have been significant, but so has the collective progress we’re making in service to students, families, and schools countywide,” she said.