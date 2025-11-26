The City of Solvang will be upgrading its wastewater treatment plant with help from a $1 million federal grant championed by Congressmember Salud Carbajal.

The money will help replace outdated infrastructure, strengthen “emergency preparedness capabilities,” and “safeguard reliable access to clean water for the entire community,” the city said. Treated wastewater is used for non-potable purposes such as landscape irrigation, toilet flushing, and street cleaning. It helps fill gaps when, despite recent rainfall, the state continues to grapple with drought conditions. This year, the city’s state water allocations have fluctuated and experienced temporary disruptions due to repairs on the State Water Project pipeline.

Planned improvements to the plant include enhancing treatment processes, electrical system upgrades, updating the water quality laboratory and administrative buildings, and new infrastructure elements for potential future expansion of recycled water treatment, including for Solvang residents.

Federal funding will cover approximately 5 percent of the estimated $18 million total cost to update the facilities. The city said it has been working with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program as its primary financing partner.

“Beyond the USDA Rural Development funding package and the federal earmark, the City continues to evaluate any viable state or federal grant programs that could reduce the financial burden on local ratepayers,” said city utilities director Jose Acosta. “These efforts remain ongoing throughout the design phase.”

Construction is expected to begin in 2027. The project is planned to reach full completion by 2029.

“This federal funding represents a critical investment in Solvang’s future,” said Mayor David Brown in a statement.

“Modernizing our wastewater treatment plant infrastructure is essential to maintaining reliable service for our residents and businesses,” he continued, “while ensuring we meet environmental standards and emergency preparedness needs for years to come.”

The funding was secured through the Community Project Funding (CPF) initiative — which allows Congressmembers to request funding for specific projects that benefit their districts — and was signed into law last week as part of three-year-long funding bills.

“These federal investments in Solvang are about strengthening the foundation of our North County communities,” Rep. Carbajal said.