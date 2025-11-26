Toys for Tots Drive Begins Across Santa Barbara County

The County of Santa Barbara will be collecting donations for the annual Toys for Tots drive at locations in both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Toys can be dropped off at donation boxes at the County Administration Building in downtown Santa Barbara, the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government in Santa Maria, or in front of Santa Barbara County Fire stations across the region. New and unwrapped toys are accepted through December 17, and all donations will be processed and distributed in collaboration with the Unity Shoppe.

Last year, the county collected and distributed more than 5,300 toys to children in need.

The County Board of Supervisors will present some of the toys at the December 9 board meeting in Santa Barbara.