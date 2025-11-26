Like it or not, AI is here to stay, and it’s already shaping more of our lives than we might realize. If you spend any time on social media, it’s already flooding your screen. From fashion and furniture to politics and pets, many of the images you see are actually AI-generated content. Much like the introduction of the smartphone, AI is changing how we communicate, work, shop, and now, how we envision and design our homes.

As a designer and small business owner, I’m always curious about tools that could enhance my workflow or help clients better visualize a space. So, how exactly does AI fit into the world of home design? Can it help with your next renovation or refresh? And, more importantly — can it replace the human expertise of a designer, contractor, or tradesperson?

Spoiler: Not even close. But let’s take a closer look at where AI can be useful — and where it falls short.

Where AI Can Actually Help

AI tools are evolving quickly, and they can be surprisingly helpful in the early stages of planning or dreaming up a new space. Here are a few practical ways to use it

Visualizing Paint or Material Changes: Thinking about repainting your kitchen cabinets a deep olive green? AI can help you visualize it. Upload a photo of your space and prompt the tool to change the color. While you’ll still want to sample actual paint in your lighting and surroundings, seeing the concept digitally can help narrow your choices and boost your confidence before heading to the paint store.

Kitchen before | Credit: Getty Images

Kitchen after (AI generated) | Credit: Courtesy

Kitchen before | Credit: Christine Cowles

Kitchen after (AI generated) | Credit: Courtesy

Bathroom before | Credit: iStock

Bathroom after (AI generated) | Credit: Courtesy



Where AI Falls Short

While AI is impressive, it’s not a substitute for actual design knowledge or, more importantly, hands-on, physical labor.

Understanding Design Nuance: Design styles can be nuanced, and AI doesn’t always get it right. For example, I asked AI to update a photo of a bathroom in a modern aesthetic with light taupe cabinetry, and it gave me blue cabinets with a vintage clawfoot bathtub. These are small details, but these nuances are somehow still lost on our AI friends (though I reckon that’s just a few months away from being overcome!). Also, oftentimes, AI will put various elements in strange places, such as two shower heads instead of one in a bathroom mock-up or a window where it doesn’t belong.

Design styles can be nuanced, and AI doesn’t always get it right. For example, I asked AI to update a photo of a bathroom in a modern aesthetic with light taupe cabinetry, and it gave me blue cabinets with a vintage clawfoot bathtub. These are small details, but these nuances are somehow still lost on our AI friends (though I reckon that’s just a few months away from being overcome!). Also, oftentimes, AI will put various elements in strange places, such as two shower heads instead of one in a bathroom mock-up or a window where it doesn’t belong. Judging Comfort or Quality: AI can’t sit on a sofa or test the firmness of a mattress. Sure, it can summarize reviews, but it won’t tell you if that gorgeous armchair is secretly a backbreaker. For anything comfort-related, nothing beats trying it in person.

AI can’t sit on a sofa or test the firmness of a mattress. Sure, it can summarize reviews, but it won’t tell you if that gorgeous armchair is secretly a backbreaker. For anything comfort-related, nothing beats trying it in person. Handling Construction or Permitting (or Anything Physical!): Finally, AI can’t wire your lighting or handle plumbing rough-ins (and, let’s be honest, I’d love to see it try painting the exterior of a house). For anything involving permits, construction, or skilled trades, real professionals are absolutely essential.

AI is a fascinating tool, and in the world of interior design and home remodeling, it can be a helpful companion for visualizing changes. But it’s just that: a tool. It can’t replace the value of human experience, craftsmanship, or the thoughtful creativity that goes into a truly well-designed space.

If you’re dreaming up a home refresh and want to explore a few ideas through AI, go for it. But when you’re ready to bring it to life, it’s time to let real people step in.

I’d love to see what AI generated for you! Tag me on socials @saltwood.interiors.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Saltwood Interiors, an interior design company specializing in residential and vacation rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at design@saltwoodinteriors.com.