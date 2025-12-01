The critically acclaimed, big-hearted, high-kicking Broadway hit musical Kinky Boots is making its way to Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre December 9-10. Featuring a Tony Award–winning score by the pop legend Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots tells the story of two people who have nothing in common, or so they think.

Connor Allston in the 2019 National Tour of Kinky Boots. Photo credit: Matthew Murphy.

Based on the true story of a man, Charlie, who reluctantly inherits his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. He tries to save the family business and finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos.

I spoke to Omari Collins, who stars as Lola, the drag performer who works with Charlie to turn the factory around. Since this is his seventh go-round with the show, I asked what it is about this particular show that he enjoys the most.

“I just enjoy the message that I get to spread,” said Collins. “You know, every time I do it, it’s obviously a different group of actors coming together to tour but we share one mission, and it’s just to spread love and joy. So that’s what draws me back every single time.”

The thigh-high red boots that he wears are, surprisingly, the most comfortable pair of shoes he wears in the show, shared Collins, who started out playing one of Lola’s angel characters and worked his way up to the lead role.

Asked about the Cyndi Lauper music, Collins said, “This is like a pop concert all the way through. And normally, you don’t get that in traditional musical theater. So, this is definitely something special.”

He advises theatergoers that “you’ll come as you are, and you’ll leave a changed person. Hopefully — that’s our goal. This show just has a bunch of heart, and at the end of the day, the show’s about human connection and realizing that we are more alike than we are different. And so, I think that’s the main message I want to spread, at least from the show. And I just hope everybody is ready to have a good time.”

Kinky Boots is presented by the American Theatre Guild at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.), December 9-10. See granadasb.org.