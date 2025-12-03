A residential structure fire in western Goleta Friday night displaced five young adults, including three aspiring chefs from Ecuador who say they lost everything in the blaze.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to a home on Saint George Place, where they found flames and smoke pouring from the single-family residence. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire department, the fire was isolated to two rooms within the house and was extinguished at 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.

Credit: GoFundMe

Three of the five residents — Said Coba, Jorge Jaramillo, and Johann Jadán — have since launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying the fire destroyed their personal documents, clothing, tools, and everything they had brought to Santa Barbara from Ecuador in pursuit of culinary careers.

“Despite this tragedy, our spirit and our dreams remain intact,” they wrote. “Losing everything material reminded us of what truly matters: the people we’ve met, the community that welcomed us, and the passion that brought us here.”

The trio said they are now “starting from zero in a foreign country and hope to raise funds to rebuild their lives and careers. As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had reached nearly $2,000 of its $8,000 goal.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.