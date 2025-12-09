Heads are talking quite excitedly thanks to yesterday’s announcement that David Byrne will return to the Santa Barbara Bowl on April 14, 2026.

The show is part of the second leg of his “Who is The Sky” tour, which has been widely celebrated and acclaimed. A Bay Area friend of mine described the San Francisco show as, “sooo amazing and so full of joy. We were happy throughout and after” and the Los Angeles Daily News agreed, writing that it was, “A life-affirming show filled with music and theater and a big-hearted love for uncertain times.”

David Byrne | Photo: Shervin Lainez

The tour celebrates the release of Byrne’s new album Who is The Sky, which includes the new single, “T Shirt,” co-produced by the former Talking Heads frontman’s longtime friend and collaborator Brian Eno. The song (see video here) is a classic piece of electro-pop wrapped in lightly humorous, but always earnest, political commentary. Additional tracks include “She Explains Things to Me” (see video here) and “Everybody Laughs (see video here), among other excellent tunes.

The “Who Is The Sky” tour, which Paste Magazine called, “A joyous rejoinder to a creeping sense of gloom,” will also perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, in addition to Santa Barbara. Byrne’s last appearance at the Santa Barbara Bowl was in 2018 (see review here).

Tickets to David Byrne’s “Who is The Sky” Santa Barbara Bowl show on April 14 go on sale December 12 at 10 a.m. with a local presale on December 11 at 10 a.m. Click here for details.

Also announced this week, comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to the Santa Barbara Bowl on July 17, 2026. Tickets go on sale December 12 at 10 a.m. sbbowl.com/concerts/gabriel-fluffy-iglesias-2026-07-17.