At least along California’s Central Coast, few pursuits show as much overlap as an appreciation for artisanal wine and a love of the great outdoors. That goes for people I know both in the wine industry — winemakers are often some of the most adventurous explorers in any given room — as well as everyday enthusiasts who appreciate how wine can directly reflect the place where it’s grown, providing a unique connection to all the nature around it.

It’s curious, then, that it took so long to make a direct connection between supporting our wineries and wilderness at once, but that time has finally come. For 2026, Los Padres ForestWatch is partnering with 24 sustainably minded wineries from Ventura to Paso Robles on the Wine for Wilderness Passport.

For $75, pass holders will enjoy complimentary tastings at each establishment until the end of 2026, which represents a $650 combined value. They can also use the program’s map — located in the sleekly designed passport itself or on the website — to find nearby hikes in the Los Padres National Forest and the Carrizo Plain National Monument, the two landscapes where ForestWatch advocates for wilderness conservation and more.

ForestWatch’s Communications Director Keri Setnicka tells us more about the Wine for Wilderness Passport below. Get yours now at forestwatch.org/passport.

How did this program come about?

The idea came from our development director, Jessica Dias, who saw a smaller version of this concept while traveling and immediately recognized its potential for the Central Coast. ForestWatch has long-standing relationships with many local wineries, and our supporters love exploring the region — so creating a passport that connects wine tasting with public land protection felt like a natural fit. It’s a meaningful way to strengthen relationships with our neighbors, introduce more people to the wild places surrounding these tasting rooms, and generate easy, community-driven support for our work.

What is the connection between wine and wildland conservation?

Vineyards rely on the clean water, healthy soils, and stable climates that Los Padres National Forest and surrounding public lands help sustain. These wild landscapes also shape the region’s identity, supporting biodiversity, outdoor recreation, and the scenic character that draws visitors to local tasting rooms.

Los Padres ForestWatch’s wine tasting passport, as seen at Solminer Wine Company in Los Olivos.

How did you pick the wineries involved?

We chose wineries that share a genuine commitment to sustainability — whether through organic, biodynamic, or regenerative practices, or through their support for protecting our public lands. All 24 participating wineries were enthusiastic about joining; they see it as a way to welcome new visitors, share their wines, and be recognized as part of a community that cares about the landscapes we all depend on. While we won’t be adding new wineries for the 2026 passport, we fully expect the program to grow in 2027.

Explain how it works.

When you purchase a passport, you’ll receive a printed booklet featuring each participating winery along with a nearby trail in Los Padres National Forest or surrounding public lands.

Show your passport at any of the 24 tasting rooms to enjoy a complimentary glass of wine and get it stamped. Reservations are required at most locations, unless otherwise noted in the passport, and every passport directly supports ForestWatch’s conservation work.

We also remind participants to enjoy the experience responsibly — plan ahead for trail conditions, explore safely, and never drink and drive. The passport is valid for all of 2026, giving people a full year to explore the region at their own pace.

What are your favorite hiking wines?

If I’m tasting before a hike, I like something light and refreshing, like a crisp rosé or lightly chilled pinot noir. After a hike, when it’s time to unwind, I love an earthy pinot.

What else should people know?

One of the most interesting things about this project is how seamlessly it connects two experiences people already love: exploring our public lands and discovering local wine. Some tasting rooms even overlook Los Padres landscapes, so you’re literally sipping with a view of the places your purchase helps protect — creating a truly “full circle” moment.