Kicking off the Broadway in Santa Barbara series at the Granada this week, Kinky Boots was a delightfully high kicking, high-energy, feel-good show from the first kick-off all the way to the final note.

Featuring Grammy- and Tony Award–winning songs by Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots is the heartfelt story of a man who reluctantly inherits his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy and a bit of a twist on the classic love story. It’s more of a bromance than a romance, as Charlie tries to save the family business and finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous drag entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. The two very different men end up forming a partnership as they banter and sing and dance their way into our hearts.

The portrayals of Charlie (Noah Silverman) and Lola (Omari Collins) are solidly entertaining, and both have both the vocal and the acting chops for these challenging roles. Sophia Gunter as Lauren, the factory worker with a crush on Charlie, was also a standout, especially with her first act solo number “The History of Wrong Guys.”

The 2019 National Tour of ‘Kinky Boots.’ Photo credit: Matthew Murphy.

The sets and choreography were impressive, especially for a touring show which arrives and packs up after just two performances. The choreo was notable throughout, but particularly in my favorite number of the show, “Everybody Say Yeah,” which ends Act 1 on a high note with the entire cast dancing and singing through the shoe factory and incorporating some very clever high-stepping moves on the conveyor belts.

“Sex Is In The Heel,” with Lola explaining the finer points of what she really wants in a boot, was another standout big number, as was the fabulously costumed showstopper (and literal show ender) “Raise You Up / Just Be” which takes place at a grand fashion show in Milan.

A truly uplifting celebration of individuality, inclusivity, and finding your own light — with music and dancing and fabulous costumes — was just what the doctor ordered. Kinky Boots’s kind of enjoyable and subtly thought-provoking entertainment is what we need right now more than ever.