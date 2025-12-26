Credit: Courtesy

Pilot is a one-year-old, 67 lb. Pit Bull mix with the goofiest, most lovable ears you’ve ever seen! They flop in every direction, perfectly matching his playful personality and joyful spirit. Pilot is as smart as he is adorable. He knows basic commands, is eager to learn, and is highly food motivated, which makes training a breeze. He loves to play and interact with people, soaking up every bit of attention and returning it tenfold.

Pilot would do wonderfully with another friendly dog to keep him company and help channel his energy. He needs a secure yard and supervision at first because his cleverness extends to being able to jump fences when curiosity strikes. But with structure, love, and lots of activities with his new family, Pilot will make a wonderful companion to some lucky person or family. Pilot might just be your perfect match. Call 805-681-5285 or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Pilot and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to http://www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to saving lives of homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara Countyshelters and other dogs when resources are available.

K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior, enrichment, daily supplies and comforts and other resources for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to http://www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.