In New Doc ‘The Age of Disclosure,’ Military Servicemen Expose More Details About UFOs at Vandenberg

Today, Vandenberg is best known for the booming SpaceX launches that send satellites into orbit. But once upon a time, it was a hotbed for UFO sightings, quietly logged by the military.

This year, those sightings resurfaced. Details of extraterrestrial encounters on the Central Coast were discussed in government hearings and explored in the newly released documentary The Age of Disclosure (2025). The film features government insiders who claim the feds have spent 80 years trying to cover up the existence of non-human life.

Among the suits, there is a shared belief: We are not alone in the universe.

Historically dismissed as fodder for conspiracy theorists, these accounts began to be taken seriously in 2017, when the U.S. government acknowledged briefings on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

In the years following, high-ranking military officials — many tied to nuclear weapons programs — started sharing the startling details of their strange encounters.

Pentagon reports were released. Long-secret government programs meant to track and investigate UAP encounters were exposed. Some whistleblowers have even alleged the retrieval of UAP crash sites and non-human “biologics.” And a new NASA task force was recently created to investigate UAP.

In The Age of Disclosure, former military leaders, quantum physicists, professors, and directors of these covert programs recount their experiences and swear it’s all true.

The most damning photo and video evidence remains classified, they say, but the proof is “indisputable.” Based on what they claim to have seen, the former admirals, lieutenants, and colonels were convinced that UAPs are real and they are definitely not human.

The idea may not be so far-fetched. There are, of course, trillions of galaxies out there. Or maybe, there’s an ancient civilization hidden at the bottom of the ocean — more foreign to humanity than the surface of the moon.

Whatever they are, they’re a national security threat, emphasizes Luis Elizondo in the film. Elizondo, the film’s main narrator, is the former director of the once-secret Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). He argues the globe is in a secret war to reverse-engineer alien technologies. Anomalous phenomena is happening everywhere, with greater frequency, he warns, but it is often met with stigma and treated as taboo — something he blames on government disinformation campaigns.

But the more UAP stories are shared, the more people are open to listening — and the closer they hit to home.

ET Phone Lompoc

Witness testimonies recount highly unusual experiences at Vandenberg, such as a gigantic red, glowing square object that allegedly hovered over the base in 2003.

In total, five incidents involving UAPs occurred at Vandenberg between 2003 and 2005, according to Jeffrey Nuccetelli, a former military police officer with 16 years of active service under his belt.

“I’m here today because the American people have both the right and responsibility to know the truth about unidentified aerial phenomena,” he said during a House Oversight Committee hearing in September. He was dead serious, sitting stiffly in a gray suit behind a wooden desk.

He relays it all in detail:Aa red, glowing square the size of a football field, erratic lights dancing over the ocean or blinking in and out of the skyline, a huge sphere of light floating over his own home, and the intimidation of witnesses to keep their mouths shut.

Vandenberg — home to the National Missile Defense Project — was “repeatedly visited by UAP,” back when personnel were completing “historic launches,” Nuccetelli said. Each incident was witnessed and documented by multiple personnel, and reported up the chain of command, he adds.

The most striking incidents occurred on October 14, 2003. Three Boeing contractors reported seeing a “massive glowing red square silently hovering over two missile defense sites,” Nuccetelli said. It lingered for several minutes before vanishing over the hills.

Later that same night, security guards at a launch site reported a bright, fast-moving object darting over the ocean. Nuccetelli describes the “chaos” over the radio as the object moved toward the officers. “I heard my friends screaming, ‘It’s coming right at us; it’s coming right for us!’” he recalled in a flat tone. Moments later, it shot off and was gone. Five shaken witnesses reported to Nuccetelli that they saw a massive rectangular craft larger than a football field, which hovered silently for 45 seconds before shooting away at an impossible speed.

A week later, there was another light over the ocean “behaving erratically,” Nuccetelli said. Witnesses truly believed their eyes, thinking it was an enemy aircraft, and declared an emergency. But the craft eventually took off, again at an “impossible speed.” These witnesses were allegedly intimidated by their superiors and told to keep quiet, Nuccetelli said.

Things did go quiet until 2005, when another giant rectangle made an appearance. It was larger than a C-130, a huge military aircraft, according to the report. Again, it silently floated over the base until it disappeared into the night.

Nuccetelli personally witnessed something, too. While off duty, he and two other police officers saw a pulsing, moving light over the ocean that he said was acting too strange to be a satellite. They watched it blink around the sky, vanishing and reappearing in different directions, until it appeared 200 feet above his house.

“It was a 30-foot diameter sphere of light,” he said. “My friends and I watched it for a moment and then it gently accelerated, and traveled up and disappeared into the stars.”

These events profoundly changed his life, Nuccetelli testified.

At Vandenberg and Beyond

In The Age of Disclosure, directed and produced by Dan Farah, multiple U.S. Air Force veterans describe incredible encounters with seemingly impossible details. Mario Woods, a retired air force security forces officer from South Dakota, says he saw a bright object — a “mini sun sitting in the air” — the size of a “Super Walmart” — not just a Walmart, a Super Walmart — floating above a nuclear missile site before his very eyes. Another describes seeing a matte-black diamond in the sky. The objects do a lot of “shooting off into the horizon” at instant acceleration — among other feats human-made aircraft could not possibly even dream of, the witnesses say.

These stories go hand-in-hand with the criteria of most UAPs, or “observables,” as they’re described in the film: hyper-sonic velocity; instantaneous acceleration; no visible signatures, such as propulsion or exhaust; transmedium travel through space, air, and water without compromising the craft’s performance or disturbing the environment; anti-gravity; and biological effects on the people who interact with UAPs.

The film then shows a map of the United States and zooms in on California’s Central Coast. “VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE” — its former title — appears onscreen in all-capital letters, segueing into an account from Lieutenant Bob Jacobs. Jacobs describes photographing a missile carrying a dummy nuclear warhead as part of an experiment. As it was flying along, he said, “something else entered the frame.” He makes a whooshing sound effect, and describes this unknown craft shooting beams of light at the warhead from multiple directions.

“All the while, everything in our frame was moving along at 8,000 to 9,000 miles an hour,” he says. “There’s nothing of ours that could’ve done that. What could have done that?”

Nuccetelli appears in the film, as well, telling producers what he told the Oversight Committee. He is joined by Chaz King, one of the security officers on watch the night of the red square and bright light incidents in 2003. The giant, nighttime object had no propulsion, no windows, and it was matte black. “It shot off, a thousand miles an hour, up the coast.” It was seen by more than a dozen direct witnesses. Nuccetelli says all the witnesses, despite different vantage points, all saw the same thing and told the same story.

“The UAP activity, surrounding nuclear weapons, is not a historic issue. It’s an ongoing issue,” says Jay Stratton, former director of a government UAP task force, following the Vandenberg testimonies.

What could do this? Extraterrestrials? A secret civilization? Foreign adversary technology somehow hidden from the U.S. government? There are theories, but no one knows.

In the time since these encounters, no recent UAP sightings at Vandenberg have been reported. Whether they have occurred and just been kept under wraps is speculative. But legislation has been authored in recent years to protect whistleblowers and encourage disclosure. One such bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022. Another one, with expanded, historic elements — the UAP Disclosure Act — was proposed again by senators this year. But legislators on the ET-side of history face pushback.

Santa Barbara Congressmember Salud Carbajal would not comment directly on whether he believes in aliens. He has not signed onto any UAP-related legislation, either.

Nevertheless, he said, “I’ve long been supportive of efforts to improve government transparency and accountability, including safeguarding whistleblowers. I believe it’s important to defend servicemembers’ constitutional right to speak to Congress without fear of retaliation.

He added, “Any credible reports from our servicemembers, whether related to national security issues or unexplained phenomena, deserve to be heard.”