Josef Woodard’s Top 10 (plus) 2025 Films:

Train Dreams (Clint Bentley)

Sentimental Value (Joachim Trier)

Weapons (Zach Cregger)

The Shrouds (David Cronenberg)

The Mastermind (Kelly Reichardt)

Sorry, Baby (Eva Victor)

Eddington (Ari Aster)

Souleymane’s Story (Boris Lojkine)

Eephus (Carson Lund)

Blue Moon/Nouvelle Vague (Richard Linklater)

It Was Only an Accident (Jafar Panahi)

Live Music in the 805, an Eclectic’s Choice:

Quire of Voyces, “Mysteries of Christmas,” St. Anthony’s Chapel

Queens of the Stone Age “Catacombs Tour,” Arlington

L.A. Phil, The Granada Theatre (The Rite of Spring, The Firebird Suite, John Adams’ Frenzy)

Samara Joy, Granada

Daniil Trifonov, Campbell Hall

Paul McCartney, S.B. Bowl

My Morning Jacket, S.B. Bowl

Father John Misty, S.B. Bowl

Music Academy of the West, AFO, Mahler’s Symphony No. 3, Granada

Jeremy Denk, “Beethoven +” (three nights), Music Academy of the West

Ojai Festival, Claire Chase presiding, featuring Susie Ibarra and Craig Taborn

Camerata Pacifica, Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring for piano four hands

Bartok’s Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion

yMusic, Gabriella Smith, Aquatic Ecology, Hahn Hall

Santa Barbara Symphony, Kurt Weill, Seven Deadly Sins, with Storm Large

Charles Lloyd Delta Trio (featuring guitarist Marvin Sewell), Lobero Theatre

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Granada

Yuja Wang and Vikingur Olafsson, Granada (first half)

S.B. Art exhibitions:

Between Planes: Exploring Sculpture through Print, Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art

Impressionist Revolution: Monet to Matisse from the Dallas Museum of Art, Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA)

Fertilum, Ricardo Ozier-Lafontaine, Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery

Cloth as Canvas, Elverhoj Museum, Solvang

Proscenium: Elliott Hundley, SBMA

Fare Trade, Brett Leigh Dicks and Patricia Clarke, Architectural Foundation Gallery

Vian Sora, Outer Worlds, SBMA

TL;DR: TEXT / ART (Too Long; Didn’t Read / Too Long; Don’t Read), Sullivan Goss

Tomiyama Taeko: A Tales of Sea Wanders, UCSB AD&A Museum

WILDLAND: Ethan Turpin’s Collaborations on Fire and Water, Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art

Public Texts: A Californian Visual Language, UCSB AA&D Museum

Dario Robleto: The Signal, SBMA