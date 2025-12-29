This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

After a year-long hiatus, Santa Barbara’s polar dip has returned. On January 1 at 11:30 a.m. sharp, folks will greet the Pacific Ocean to ring in the New Year.

Artist Hugh Margerum organizes the dip each year; he founded it alongside friend and longtime collaborator Julie DeAngelis. The tradition started a decade ago when the pair, along with a few friends, took the plunge at East Beach. Since then, the dip has grown, with more than 200 people participating in 2024. That year, organizers partnered with Adam’s Angels, a nonprofit that gives toiletries and food to homeless people, low-income students, and at-risk youth in the area.

Last year, about six weeks before the dip was scheduled to take place, the City of Santa Barbara reached out with requirements: lifeguards, places to put trash and recycling, portable toilets, and liability insurance, among other things. The total cost, Margerum estimated at the time, was about $3,000. Ultimately, due to that cost and the short amount of time available to try to fundraise for it, the dip was canceled for the year. Nonetheless, dozens still showed up to unofficially take the plunge.

This year’s dip, Margerum said, will take place at Ledbetter Beach. The event is free for all, thanks to an anonymous donor who gave the money needed to run it and meet city requirements. Margerum estimates that with the required permits and safety measures, like lifeguards, it cost about $4,000.

How does a polar dip work? Don’t be fooled by the palm trees. While you won’t find any icebergs, the water is brisk this time of year. People who want to participate should be sure to sign a waiver, available on the event’s website to be part of the “official” dippers. Those officially registered will receive a souvenir wristband.

Check-in starts at 11 a.m. Folks should bring a towel and warm clothes, something to hydrate with, snacks, and any “festive attire” to celebrate the New Year. There is no food available onsite this year, due to the city’s permit requirements. Ledbetter Beach has restrooms and parking available.

At 11:30 a.m. participants will run (or stroll, whatever you please) into the water. Folks who submerge, even for a moment, without a wetsuit can collect an official certificate.

Margerum said that there is drizzle expected in the forecast, but that the dip will take place rain or shine.

Why take the plunge each year? He said the event builds community and camaraderie, and brings together people from all walks of life.

Margerum said he hopes that in later years, the event can grow, and that one day a nonprofit can take over the event and use it as a fundraiser.

Photography is encouraged, Margerum said, and people can upload their photos on the event’s website.

Note that there are health risks in swimming in stormwater runoff, which may occur during rainy weather.