Santa Barbara Swimmers Start 2025 with (Unofficial) Polar Dip Tradition

When the organizers of Santa Barbara’s annual New Year’s Day Polar Dip — artist Hugh Margerum and his friend Julie DeAngelis — announced that the 2025 event would be forced to cancel due to city requirements for large gatherings, it seemed as if it might have been the end of the eight-year tradition of people braving the cold winter waters to break in the New Year.

Margerum and DeAngelis had organized the Polar Dip every year since 2017, but after more than 200 swimmers showed up to take the chilly plunge last year, the city Parks and Recreation Department informed the group that any event with more than 75 people would require lifeguards, trash and recycling receptacles, portable toilets, food and beverages permits, liability insurance, and a business tax certificate. With such short notice, and little time to raise the $3,000 it would cost to meet these requirements, the pair reluctantly decided to cancel the event.

Almost immediately, people flocked to social media with the same idea: “Would be so wild if all of us were dipping on our own at the same time,” one user commented on the Independent’s Instagram page; “Can’t stop people from showing up,” added another; “What a bummer. I really enjoyed the sense of community last year. I guess they can’t stop us from taking a plunge in the water though,” another chimed in.

On New Year’s Day — despite the event being technically canceled — a few dozen loyal swimmers did just that and still decided to meet at East Beach to brave the 55-degree winter water and (unofficially) take part in the annual tradition.

Despite the Polar Dip event being technically canceled, a few dozen brave swimmers showed up to take a New Year’s Day dip in the ocean. | Credit: Courtesy

“The Polar Dip did not happen on January 1,” Margerum wrote in an email the next day. “However … a bunch of people did show up and dove in the chilly Pacific Ocean at 11:30 a.m.”

Without a formal event, the dip took on more of a family-and-friends vibe, with the smaller group sharing morning snacks and snapping photos before taking the plunge. Next year, Margerum and DeAngelis are hoping to work with the city to ensure the Polar Dip will return in an officially sanctioned capacity.

“We will be back with a very organized and fully legitimate event on New Year’s Day 2026,” Margerum said. “Tell your friends and follow us on social media. Thanks to all of you for your support and willingness to be a part of this great event!”