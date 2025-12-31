Visualizing a visit to Paris with our Poetry Columnist Melinda Palacio | Photo: Courtesy

As we approach the final days of 2025, I am looking back at the year’s highlights. February began with acclaimed poet Naomi Shihab Nye’s seventh visit to Santa Barbara. This was my first time seeing her in person; it was wonderful, uplifting, and inspiring. April is always important because it is National Poetry Month. Most years, I find there are too many competing events and that having a month dedicated to poetry means that a lot of good programming gets lost in the shuffle. However, this April was very exciting: We had a new poet laureate in town, George Yatchisin, and I added flamenco to the Poetry in Parks presentation at the Alhecama Theatre. I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Scott Green with California State Parks in bringing Poetry in Parks to Santa Barbara. The Presidio happens to be the only state park in Santa Barbara. That meant we were able to use the stage and present, music, poetry, and dance. I love it when I can bring together my interests in dance and music to poetry presentations. Next year’s Poetry in Parks will take place April 18, this time in the Presidio Chapel. Save the date.

May was a special month because I received a Woman of Achievement award through the Association of Women in Communications Santa Barbara. I also received a plaque, commemorating my work with the Essay and Poetry Awards for the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara.

In the fall, I had the pleasure of participating in the Tahoe Literary Festival on two panels, including an all-poets-laureate panel. Another highlight was reading at the Blue Whale Poetry Series with Diana Raab.

The year capped off with Enid Osborn’s gorgeous poetry collection: Pedregosa St, from Sheila-Na-Gig Editions, one of my favorite books of the year. It made me fall in love with Santa Barbara all over again. It also inspired me to work a little harder at getting my next poetry book published. My New Year’s resolution is to see my two manuscripts become tangible books. I am visualizing a new poetry book and a novel.

Do you have poetry goals? Wondering how to get started writing poetry in the new year? My friend and fellow poet Stephanie Barbe Hammer has a six-week generative course available online, Poet-Try, now in its 15th year. She has an easy and energetic way of teaching writing and getting the proverbial creative juices flowing. Hammer says that poems can help us express and work through our emotions. “We can also speak for and to someone else,” she said.

Start off the new year with the writing you’ve been wanting to do. Register for her all-levels poetry workshop here.

This week’s poem comes from Stephanie Barbé Hammer. The poem is also an example of what participants can generate in her Poet-Try online course.

For My Niece, Whose Cat Just Passed

by Stephanie Barbé Hammer

It was just a little life

So small that many of us

Never met this sleek

Creature of Halloween dreams.

The last time I saw her she was

Watching you tumble — her

Giant human sibling — her tail curlingly

Alert in taut minuscule physicality

As

She followed every move of

your exercise routine

Aptly named “animal.” It’s amazing how much

Intensity can be generated in the

Gaze of one so miniature but

There it is — the smallest life

Garners gives so much

Power.

About the Author: Stephanie Barbé Hammer is a seven-time Pushcart Prize nominee in fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. Originally from Manhattan, Stephanie moved to Southern California in 1986 to teach at the University of California Riverside, where she taught for 30 years. She and her husband, the writer Larry Behrendt, moved to Santa Barbara in August of 2023 and are delightedly exploring the city and its gorgeous environs. Stephanie brought out two books this past year: the novella Journey to Merveilleux City, and the poetry chapbook City Slicker.

Poetry Events

Sunday, January 4

EP Foster Library, Anita Pulier and Florence Weinberger; 651 E. Main St., Ventura; 3 p.m.; host Phil Taggart.

Saturday, January 10

Caffeinated Verse, featuring Enid Osborn; Malibu Library, 23519 West Civic Center Wy., Malibu; 11 a.m.; free; host Malibu Poet Laureate Charlotte Ward.

Saturday, January 10

Godmothers Grow: The Sacred Circle with Diana Raab, PhD, a space to gather, reflect, and connect with kindred spirits through guided conversations, mediation, and journaling. January theme: letting go and moving on; tickets through Godmothers, 2280 Lillie Avenue, Summerland.

Sunday, January 11

The Poetry Zone Monthly Reading; Karpeles Manuscript Library, 21 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara; 1:30- 3 p.m.

Monday, January 12

Lowstate Salon, an evening of supportive creative writing. The host will come with writing prompts and activities to get the creative work flowing. Bring paper, pens, and some willingness to write something new, weird, and wonderful. After the writing session, there will be time for anyone who wants to read or discuss their writing. Join us for inspiration and community with other creatives and writers. Casa Agria, 418 State St., Santa Barbara; 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, January 14

Cie Cumucio and Daniel Thomas, Blue Whale Reading Series; open mic afterward; hosts Laure-Anne Bosselaar and Christine Kravetz,; Chapel Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara; 5:30-7 p.m.; suggested donation: $5.

Saturday, January 17

Melinda Burns and Enid Osborn Zoom book launch; 1p.m.; Homecoming by Melinda Burns and Pedregosa St. by Enid Osborn, join on Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7357060207).

Saturday, January 31

William Stafford Reading, annual gathering to honor the life and work of William Stafford; meet at the first Crossing Day Use Area on Paradise Road in Los Padres National Forest; featuring former Santa Barbara poet laureate Emma Trelles, along with Nicolas Vivanco on classical guitar.

Sunday, February 1

EP Foster Library, Enid Osborn and Mariano Zaro; 651 E. Main St., Ventura; 3 p.m.; host Phil Taggart.

Monday, February 9

Chaucer’s Books, Enid Osborn and Daniel Thomas, reading from their new books; 3321 State St., Santa Barbara; 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

EP Foster Library, Judith Pacht; 651 E. Main St., Ventura; 3 p.m.; host Phil Taggart.