Charlie Brown

Guinea-pigs just don’t get much cuter than Charlie Brown, a young American breed male who sports a white crest that stands out against his glossy, brindle brown and black coat. He is sweet-tempered and loves to lounge in a lap. He was hoping this would be a “Charlie Brown Christmas” that would find him in his new furever home, but there is still time for him to have a home in the new year!

Rick & Gracie Mae

This is a brother and sister pair who love each other and also happen to look fabulous as a couple! Rick’s coat is a gorgeous “seal sepia” color with a white snip on his nose, and Gracie Mae has soft gray fur with chocolate points and precious white tips on her paws and nose. But add to that their gentle, easy to handle and friendly temperament and you have a perfect pair! Come meet them soon before another lucky adopter takes them home!

Charlie Brown, Rick, Gracie Mae and many other sweet furries are available for adoption at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m.and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or emailinfo@bunssb.org, for more info.

Gremlin

While some cats dream of wet food, new toys, and the softest blanket in the house, Gremlin dreams of something simpler. She dreams of a home. Gremlin is a seven-month-old cat at our Santa Barbara campus who has already learned that comfort can come after hardship. Born with an eye that caused her pain, she had it removed and healed with grace. What remained was a gentle, loving soul who leans into every moment with trust.

She is curious, affectionate, and quietly hopeful. The kind of cat who settles in close and makes a space feel warmer just by being there.

This season, Gremlin is wishing for a person to call her own. If you have room in your heart and your home, she is ready to meet you.

Meet Gremlin at our Santa Barbara campus. We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.