If the new year has you itching for a little décor refresh, maybe you’re ready to rebound from minimalist whites and grays, but not leap headfirst into full-on maximalism? Enter “earthy vibrancy,” a cozy, colorful middle ground featuring earthy olives, spicy terracotta browns, clay pinks, and warm yellows. Design writer Emily Moorman describes it not as a trend, but as “a return to a bolder approach to color that layers a room with rich and soulful hues,” drawing on shades we already love. I’m officially hooked. A velvety yellow headboard is calling my name, and the section on decorating with pink — “to add a hint of vibrancy to your earthy color schemes” — has me eyeing paint samples with the enthusiasm to try something new.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

This week, we took a walk down memory lane with our annual Year in Pictures featuring photos from the fabulous Ingrid Bostrom in the front of our issue. On the flip side, our real estate section enjoyed a year-in-review in both the Society Matters column — highlighting the great work that non-profit organizations do to make our collective home a better place to live — as well as my Make Myself at Home column. Five houses that we visited throughout 2025 got another day in the spotlight. Missed one of the articles? Check them all out here. Have a home you think we should visit this year? Send me an email. I’m always on the lookout!



THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Will McGowan



Nestled into the foothills above Tuckers Grove Park, 1030 Via Los Padres sits on more than 1.5 acres in the Park Highlands neighborhood. With four bedrooms and three baths, this Mediterranean style home enjoys a great room with beamed ceilings, gourmet kitchen with garden and mountain views, and a luxurious primary suite with a fireplace, spa bathroom, and multiple walk-in closets. The backyard — with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and firepit — provides a great space to lounge and enjoy the panoramic views of the Santa Ynez Mountains. I’m told that the views are most spectacular at sunset, where this property enjoys its own magical pink moment. Offered at $3,950,000 by Janice Laney, this gorgeous home is open today from 1-4 p.m.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



This week’s annual Year In Pictures issue also offers plenty of juicy content both front and back. Happy first week of January! Here’s hoping it’s already off to a great start.