For more than two decades, cancer patients and their families at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center have gathered to paint, talk, and momentarily step away from the realities of cancer treatment.

Led by local artist Rick Stich, the Finding Joy Through Painting class has been offered for 26 years and is funded by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara. The program provides patients and their caregivers a space to focus on creativity, connection, and healing.

“You can look at art in a lot of different ways,” Stich said. “Maybe you’re an artist, or enjoy walking around a museum, but art makes us more awake. You’re more alive and aware of the world when you’ve experienced creation.”

At 77, Stich has taught the class since its inception. Although he had no prior art therapy experience, the center invited him to teach, assuring him formal training wasn’t necessary. Soon after, he and the Wellness Department attended a program in Marin County to learn more about art programs for patients.

“It’s been one of the joys of my life to be able to do it,” he said. “It’s a privilege to be with the patients.”

Lori Willis, executive director of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, explained that the class provides participants with a much-needed distraction, whether they’ve never touched a paintbrush or have been attending for years.

“Each floor of the cancer center has a gallery where patients can see their work, whether you’re sitting in the waiting room for the lab, waiting to see your doctor, or receiving chemotherapy,” Willis said.

The class accommodates everyone, from beginners to skilled artists. The preferred medium is watercolor, chosen for its simplicity and accessibility, but participants are encouraged to experiment freely.

Stich noted that checking in with participants throughout the class allows him to see them relax, open up, and sometimes even share stories they hadn’t before.

“For beginning beginners, I try to reinforce the idea that this is just fun,” Stich said. “You’re just going to enjoy your time, and out of that will come a desire to paint a picture, or to know how art can work.”

Participants often bring family or friends, and the environment fosters connection. Whether it’s a child visiting a parent or a parent supporting a child, the sessions offer space for conversation, quiet reflection, or shared creativity.

Finding Joy Through Painting class | Credit: Courtesy

On October 20, the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center hosted the Art Heals exhibit, celebrating artwork created by participants. About 50 people attended, many with family members, and several shared their cancer journeys with the room.

“It was amazing for them to be able to share that with their family,” Willis said. “It’s a celebration of creativity, resilience, and community.”

Finding Joy Through Painting is part of a larger wellness program at Ridley-Tree, which also offers yoga, acupuncture, walking classes, and knitting. Willis explained that each program is designed to give patients a chance to step outside the clinical demands of treatment and focus on what brings them peace, joy, and connection.

“The whole institution, everyone in the building, every patient, offers comfort,” Stich said. “We all wish there was more kindness in the world, because at the end of the day, it’s all about love and compassion.”

Through years of witnessing grief firsthand, Stich has never questioned his commitment. “There’s never been a day where I couldn’t do it, or wouldn’t want to do it,” he said. He sometimes jokes with the managers, saying, “I thought you would’ve gotten rid of me by now.” Still, the work has profoundly shaped him — both as an artist and as a person.