Santa Barbara County authorities have identified the man who was swept into Maria Ygnacio Creek during Saturday’s storm as Rosauro Vasquez, 61, of Downey.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, family members called 9-1-1 at approximately 11:58 a.m. Saturday to report that Vasquez had been swept into the creek near North San Marcos Road amid rapidly rising water.

Fire personnel and law enforcement, including Santa Barbara County Fire, Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, County Air Support, and Ventura County Air Support, responded to the scene.

“Despite an extensive and coordinated search effort under hazardous conditions, the man was located at approximately 1:50 p.m.,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a media release. “He was found deceased in the creek near the intersection of San Marcos Road and Via Parva.”

Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said Vasquez had been traveling in a full-size pickup truck with two other occupants when the vehicle attempted to cross the creek.

“There were three occupants, including the driver,” Safechuck said. “They attempted to cross the creek with their vehicle, and the vehicle had mechanical issues — maybe because of the depth of the water. At some point, they got out of the vehicle, and the driver was washed downstream.”

Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities reiterated warnings to avoid driving through flooded roadways, noting that even shallow-looking water can be dangerous.