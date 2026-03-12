For drivers dismayed by the jump in gas prices — from $4.37 last week to $4.98 on Monday — consider an electric vehicle. As much as $12,000 is now available to qualified individuals from the Driving Clean Assistance Program to buy or lease an EV, with test drives available in Goleta on Saturday, March 14. The morning event at the Goleta Community Center will also give away a free air purifier to the first 400 Old Town residents who ask, as long as they have a proof of address.

The array of emission-free vehicles that qualify for the $12,000 discount include used and new cars, and all-electric plug-ins as well as hybrid vehicles. EVs from local dealerships will be at the Community Center to drive and get acquainted with, as well as people who can help with the program application and information. The Driving Clean Assistance Program has proved so popular that of its three income tiers, only one remains — Tier 1, or income-qualified households living in a disadvantaged or low-income community, for which Goleta’s Old Town qualifies. The program includes financial counseling and support regarding the down payment, loan, and charging.

In anticipation of wildfire season, the county Air Pollution Control District (APCD) has been working to raise awareness of “clean air rooms” that can help protect a household from the coughing and chest pain that can result from inhaling from smoke, ash, and very small particulates. (More about making a clean-air room here.) The program applies to residents of Old Town, an area considered to be between the railroad and Atascadero Creek, and Fairview Avenue and Maria Ygnacio Creek. To qualify, residents should bring a proof of address, such as a piece of mail, driver’s license, or postcard from APCD for the event.

The EV discount and air purifier event takes place at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Ave.) on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Test drivers must be 18 years or older, have a driver’s license, and complete a liability waiver. Sweetening the test drive is the chance to win a $200 gift card. More information about the Driving Clean Assistance Program can be found here.