Tofurkey

Credit: Courtesy

Tofurky is a 2-year-old female black-and-brown Doberman Pinscher and German Shepherd mix, weighing approximately 63 pounds, and is available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Staff describe Tofurky as shy at first but a true lover at heart. Tofurky is potty-trained, crate-trained, and overall calm and gentle. Tofurky enjoys the company of other dogs. Tofurky would like the opportunity to wow you with her sweet personality. Adoption fees include spaying, microchipping, vaccinations, flea treatment, and a health and wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, including those too young to be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at http://www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

Zoey

Zoey is dog-social and enjoys the company of other pups, but she considers her toys very high-value—she’ll do best with thoughtful toy management. She seemed uninterested in cats during her test and would love a cozy home where she can soak up love and sunshine. Sweet, soulful, and still full of heart—Zoey is looking for a family to call her own.

If you are interested in adopting, please contact sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com, 805-699-0975