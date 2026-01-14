Maya Celebrates One Year of Media

If you’re not yet following us on social media (@sbindependent on all platforms), you’re missing out on the amazing work our Social Media Manager Maya Johnson has been doing. She runs a tight ship, turning out timely posts and getting our staff to be part of reels (a rather impossible task). This week, she talks about her favorite content, her new ideas soon to be seen on our feed, and the complexity of video editing.⁠

What’s your position at the Indy and how long have you been here? Have you always wanted to work in the social media sphere?

I work as the Independent’s Social Media Manager and I’ve been here for one year (happy anniversary to me!). I didn’t always want to work in social media — for most of my life, I didn’t even know that was an option professionally! But my love of writing somehow led me here, and I’m so happy it did.

What are some of the new things you’ve implemented on our socials since your start here? What are you most proud to have brought to our feed?

This past year, I’ve been really proud to do something that you don’t see a lot of local news organizations do, which is really prioritizing storytelling through social media. I think that journalism as a whole is seeing a shift toward digital spaces as more and more people get their news from their phones. It is a priority of mine to make sure that the content we put out is accessible, interesting, and informative to that audience.

What part of your job would surprise people? What’s something you do that most people wouldn’t know about?

Managing social media for a news organization is an intense experience. Every photo and every word that I post has to be done thoughtfully: Does this convey the right tone/information? Is the content I’m producing bringing the community together or causing further division? Our audience can be critical, and rightly so. We are living through an age of digital misinformation. But, you’d be surprised how easily these small changes can make the difference between a post that positively informs the community and one that sparks intense disagreements, political division, and sometimes doxxing. That’s what I seek to avoid.

What is your favorite thing to work on for social media? Is there anything new and fun you’d like to try adding this year?

My favorite project by far has been working on Christina McDermott’s Welcome to Isla Vista podcast trailer. I feel really passionate about the work Christina is doing, and she had a really fun editing concept that was both difficult and extremely satisfying to bring to fruition. As vital as the news our team produces is, my favorite projects are often those in the arts.

What do you like to get up to when you aren’t working? What are some of your favorite places in Santa Barbara?

Sleep. Hang out with my cat. Scroll on social media and see what other news organizations are up to.

My favorite place in all of Santa Barbara lately is the creek at Oak Park. I live in the neighborhood, and my best mornings are spent with my kitty down by the creek, taking photos and listening to the water rush by.