Movies — in all of their glittering, larger-than-life glory, as they were meant to be seen, on the big screen in the company of fellow human beings — are taking over downtown Santa Barbara starting on Wednesday, February 4, and running for 11 days and nights, as the highly anticipated Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) takes the spotlight on our cultural calendar.

SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling unveils the 2026 poster | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

With a star-studded lineup of tributes on the horizon and 46 world film premieres and 80 U.S. premieres from 50 countries, one of the most anticipated elements of the 41st film festival is the grand opening of SBIFF’s new state-of-the-art headquarters, the McHurley Film Center, at 916 State Street. After taking over the former Fiesta 5 Theater lease in late 2024, SBIFF has completed an impressive down-to-the-studs, state-of-the-art renovation, and the five new theaters will make their grand entrance just in time for SBIFF this year.

The ceremonial unveiling of SBIFF’s plans — and this year’s official poster image — took place at Sullivan Goss Gallery today when Executive Director Roger Durling led a gathering of press through a brief overview of what’s to come. Artist Baret Boisson created the 2025 poster, an otherworldly multidimensional painting with a compelling and very timely message about the importance of artistic expression. And in keeping with the theme of freedom of expression, Boisson said that Durling (who profiled the artist in this 2024 Independent cover story) gave her complete artistic license to bring her vision for the poster to life.

“This is an incredibly special year because of the state of the art new home of the film festival,” said Durling. “The McHurley Film Center will open to the public on February 5, the day after the film festival starts. So we’re all going to have an opening night at the Arlington and then all of the 10 days of cinema will take place at the new McHurley Film Center, and it’s going to be pretty spectacular.”

Artist Baret Boisson | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

SBIFF Managing Director Sean Pratt | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Close up section of Baret Boisson’s painting for the SBIFF 2026 poster | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Sullivan Goss owner Nathan Vonk | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Student journalists at the press conference | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The opening night film (Feb. 4) is the U.S. premiere of A Mosquito in the Ear. Written and directed by Nicola Rinciari, the film stars Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Nazanin Boniadi, and Ruhi Pal. Rinciari and Co-Writer Emily Dillard will be joining in person for the screening. The story follows an American couple as they travel to Goa, India, to bring home their newly adopted 4-year-old daughter, Sarvari. But their world begins to unravel when Sarvari refuses to leave the orphanage she calls home. The couple’s attempt to safely ferry their new child from India to the U.S. proves to be an untenable task filled with chaos, intermarital conflict, and adventure around every corner.

“It’s a very prescient, timely film about just getting along in the world, and being open to different cultures and about family,” said Durling.

Poster artist Baret Boisson | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The closing night film (Feb. 14) is the U.S. premiere of Laundry (Uhlanjululo), written and directed by Zamo Mkhwanazi and starring Ntobeko Sishi and Tracy September. Mkhwanazi will be joining in person. The film takes place in Johannesburg, 1968. Khuthala hates his father’s laundry and doesn’t want to take over the family business, but the Apartheid government is cracking down on Black business ownership. Khuthala is torn between pursuing his own dream of becoming a musician and fighting against the injustice that threatens the business — his only means of subsistence and the glue that holds his family together.

Durling also added, “I’m super excited to announce that we’re doing a big Julian Schnabel retrospective. Julian Schnabel is one of the greatest artists and painters working in this day and age, and he’s also a renowned filmmaker.” SBIFF will feature his past work, including Basquiat (black-and-white restoration), Before Night Falls, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, and At Eternity’s Gate. These screenings will be followed by the U.S. premiere of Schnabel’s new film, In the Hand of Dante, starring Oscar Isaac, Gerard Butler, John Malkovich, Gal Gadot, Martin Scorsese, and more. Julian Schnabel will attend for a Q&A.

Always a starry highlight, the tributes will all take place at the Arlington Theatre and feature the following artists (note: Durling indicated that the additional honorees will be announced following the Academy Award nominations announcement on January 22):

● Maltin Modern Master Award honoring Adam Sandler: Thursday, February 5, at 8 p.m. Moderated by Leonard Maltin.

● American Riviera Award: Friday, February 6, at 8 p.m. Honoree to be announced.

● Variety Artisans Award: Saturday, February 7, at 8 p.m. Honorees to be announced. Moderated by Jazz Tangcay.

● Virtuosos Award presented by Nora McNeely Hurley Foundation honoring Jacob Elordi, Chase Infiniti, Amy Madigan, Wagner Moura, Renate Reinsve, Sydney Sweeney, Teyana Taylor, and Jeremy Allen White: Sunday, February 8, at 8 p.m. Moderated by Dave Karger.

● Hammond Cinema Vanguard Award honoring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro: Monday, February 9, at 8 p.m. Moderated by Pete Hammond.

● Outstanding Directors of the Year Award: Tuesday, February 10, at 8 p.m. Honorees to be announced. Moderated by Scott Feinberg.

● Montecito Award honoring Stellan Skarsgård: Wednesday, February 11, at 8 p.m.

● Outstanding Performer of the Year Award presented by Nora McNeely Hurley Foundation honoring Michael B. Jordan: Thursday, February 12, at 8 p.m. Moderated by Roger Durling.

● Arlington Artist of the Year Award honoring Kate Hudson: Friday, February 13, at 8 p.m.

For the complete list of films, synopses, and other special events, please visit sbiff.org or the SBIFF app.