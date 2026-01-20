From Britain superfame to the California coast, Sons of Cream are bringing their dad’s melodies from London for their upcoming performance at Santa Barbara’s SOhO on February 1. Cream, a renowned British rock group of the 1960s has given way to a new generation of jammers within their very own family.

As the band name indicates, drummer Kofi Baker and bassist Malcolm Bruce are sons of two of the original members of the legendary Cream — Pete Edward “Ginger” Baker and Jack Bruce — and they are joined by Rob Johnson, grandnephew of Ginger Baker. All of them sing as well. The three are bringing a mix of their father’s melodies and their own to stages across the United States and the world.

Their highly engaging jam-style shows are fit out with set lists featuring classic Cream songs, Blind Faith songs, and some of their band originals. Staying true to Cream’s musical style, Sons of Cream rely on heavy improvisation during their performances.

Between songs, Kofi Baker takes the lead in telling entertaining stories about the mystique of the legendary band. “I started just telling stories about how crazy my dad was,” says Baker. Between tales of the off-roading tractors, living on an olive farm, blowing up his house twice, Baker says, “I’m amazed I lived through my childhood.”

He is here to keep the legacy of his dad’s band and his dad’s stories alive.

“When my dad died, I promised I’d keep the legacy going. So that’s what I’m doing,” said Baker. What began with jam sessions in 2005 turned into a real reimagination and tribute to the original band.

Baker picked up the drum sticks when he was 3 years old and has played ever since. He was in Steve Marriott’s band, Humble Pie, during his teenage years and toured the world. It was not until later in his life that he began playing music from his father’s band.

Much of the band’s allure is in their live performances. “Cream never played the same anyway,” said Baker. “My dad said to me growing up, ‘if I played it the same way twice, I’d be pissed off at myself.’”

This legacy has translated over to Sons of Cream, as Kofi explains, “If you come to one of our shows two nights in a row, you’ll see that we play it completely differently every night.”

While honoring their father’s legacy, Sons of Cream “breathe a new life into it by playing it our own way and bringing our own twist to it.”

As a California native, Baker and the Sons of Cream are excited to perform in return to his old stomping grounds. He hopes and looks forward to a rowdy crowd to appreciate the musicianship of his jam band.

“If you like really good musicianship, improvising, new music every night, you’re going to love it.” Baker invites Santa Barbarans and music lovers alike to come to his show to enjoy blistering blues-rock.

Sons of Cream will be releasing its debut album in the spring, Half and Half, attesting to their commitment to performing half original songs and half Cream covers. The 12 track record will feature covers of Cream favorites, including “I Feel Free,” “N.S.U.,” “SWLABR,” “Sweet Wine,” “We’re Going Wrong,” and “Tales of Brave Ulysses.”

Click here to see Sons of Cream perform at Jam For Freedom at Springfield, St. Albans, Hertfordshire in the U.K.

For a lively night of jamming and nostalgia, see Sons of Cream at SOhO on February 1. sohosb.com/events/an-evening-with-sons-of-cream