Tedeschi Trucks Band returns to the Santa Barbara Bowl August 13. | Photo: Courtesy

Tedeschi Trucks Band brings their Future Soul 2026 Tour to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Thursday, August 13, 2026, joined by special guest Lukas Nelson for an evening of soul-drenched rock, blues, and Americana. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30, at 10 a.m.

Led by Grammy Award–winning married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Tedeschi Trucks Band has become one of the most respected live acts of their generation, known for a powerful blend of blues, rock, gospel, jazz, and Southern soul. The band has released a string of critically acclaimed albums, including Revelator, which earned them the 2012 Grammy Award for Best Blues Album.

Special guest Lukas Nelson, son of legendary musician Willie Nelson, gained widespread recognition for his work on the A Star Is Born (2018) soundtrack, which earned the Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

For more information, see sbbowl.com.