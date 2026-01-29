The Santa Barbara Chamber Players will be at Hahn Hall this Saturday for a captivating performance that brings the Romantic era to the present.

Siegwart “Zig” Reichwald will conduct the expert ensemble through intimate, poetic pieces like Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 Scottish and Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54. Author, professor, and conductor Reichwald currently teaches music history and serves on the Chapel team at Westmont College, and his knowledge spans from Brumel to Mendelssohn to Piazzolla and more.

Santa Barbara Chamber Players | Photo: Bob Houchens

Acclaimed pianist Pascal Salomon will feature as soloist. Salomon has studied his craft internationally, most notably at the Conservatoire National de Musique de Paris, the Conservatoire Supérieur de Musique de Genève, and our very own UC Santa Barbara.

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, the S.B. Chamber Players will take the stage at Hahn Hall, located at 1070 Fairway Road. General admission tickets are $20 each, college students with their ID can get $15 tickets, and K-12 students can attend for free. Funding support was provided by the City of Santa Barbara’s Community Arts Grant Program and the Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts. Visit sbchamberplayers.org for additional information and to purchase tickets.