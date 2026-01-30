Bronson

Credit: Courtesy

Bronson woke up today and chose happiness. Bronson is a one-year-old male Pit Bull mix at our Santa Maria campus, and he approaches life with a big smile, bright eyes, and the strong belief that everyone is here to be his friend. He uses his good looks to lure you in and then immediately hits you with cuddles and kisses.

He has lived with kids, has made lots of dog friends, and is always ready for an adventure. New places, new people, new experiences. Bronson is in.

If you are looking for a dog who treats every day like a celebration, Bronson is ready to join your party. We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Credit: Courtesy

Genevieve & Silvie

If you’ve ever known a shy person who doesn’t show their full beautiful personality until you spend some time with them then you’ll appreciate Genevieve and Silvie. They are gentle, sensitive, and will blossom for you once you give them a home and family of their own. They’re also beautiful to look at and are devoted to one another. This pair will reward their furever family with love, trust and furry charm!

Credit: Courtesy

Piggiewinkle & Hunca Munca

Would you like to take home an adorable pair of young female guinea-pigs and also know that you’ve assisted in rescuing them from a mass—as in over 200 guinea pigs—hoarding situation? These sweet girls were born in a loving foster home after their pregnant mother came to BUNS from the large-scale rescue. These sisters are affectionate, easy-going, and super cute. They love nothing better than a snuggle in your lap and maybe some greens or carrot to nibble on. Don’t wait to come see and fall in love Piggiewinkle and Hunca Munca!

Genevieve, Silvie, Piggiewinkle Hunca Munca, and many other sweet furries are available for adoption at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info