Suspect Jose Manual Suastegui was recognized by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara for demonstrating “outstanding academic and personal achievement” in December 2022. | Credit: Courtesy

A former “Alt Ed Student of the Month” who attended La Cuesta Continuation High School in downtown Santa Barbara was arrested Saturday after he allegedly fired a gun during a fight.

Jose Manual Suastegui, 20, was booked in county jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. No injuries were reported. His bail was set at $250,000.

In December 2022, Suastegui was recognized by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara for demonstrating “outstanding academic and personal achievement.” He had been nominated by his English teacher, who said Suastegui had “exhibited leadership in the classroom and overcome several issues with hard work.”

Two years later, in October 2024, Suastegui was arrested for felony assault and ultimately sentenced to six months in jail followed by three years of probation. The details of that incident were not immediately available. Suastegui was still on probation at the time of this week’s arrest.

Police officials said that on January 29 at approximately 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Figueroa Street for reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, they learned there had been multiple people involved in a fight and a single gunshot was heard. The group scattered on foot but two suspects, both juveniles, were detained and taken into custody.

Two days later, detectives tracked down Suastegui and arrested him. “The involved firearm was recovered by investigators, resulting in another firearm being removed from the streets of Santa Barbara,” a statement from the police said.