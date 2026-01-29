Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – January 29, 2026

On January 29th, 2026, at approximately 3:02 pm. Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Figueroa St. to reports of gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, Officers were alerted that there were multiple subjects involved in a fight near the intersection of Bath St and Figueroa St. During the altercation, a single gunshot was heard, and all involved subjects fled the scene on foot. Two of the subjects involved in the incident were detained on the Anapamu Street foot bridge and taken into custody without incident. Based upon the initial investigation, it did not appear that anyone was injured as a result of the gunshot. The 1000 block of Bath St. was temporarily shut down while officers processed the crime scene. Bath St. has since been reopened. This is an on-going investigation. Based upon the investigation this appears to be an isolated event and there are no other public safety concerns.