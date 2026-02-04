Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), and Chloé Zhao (Hamnet) will receive the Outstanding Directors of the Year Award on Tuesday, February 10, in celebration of their Academy Award nominations for Best Director at the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

All four films are also nominated for Best Picture, along with One Battle After Another, F1, Frankenstein, Train Dreams, Bugonia, and The Secret Agent — all of which are recognized by SBIFF in upcoming events.

“Ryan, Josh, Joachim, and Chloé represent the wide breadth of contemporary filmmaking. In their Oscar nominated films, they each demonstrated an extraordinary command of craft and storytelling, creating work that is both deeply personal and globally resonant. At a time when audiences are craving bold voices, these directors have delivered films that challenge, inspire, and elevate cinema. We are honored to celebrate their achievements,” stated SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling.

The director honoree slate was finalized today (and includes all Best Director nominees except One Battle After Another’s Paul Thomas Anderson, who is unable to attend). The format of the evening will be one on one conversations with moderator Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter and a familiar face to local SBIFF attendees, followed by a group discussion.

The Directors of the Year Award takes place on Tuesday, February 10, at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre. For tickets and additional information, see sbiff.org.

Additional Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker Panels

SBIFF will once again bring together some of the year’s most acclaimed Oscar-nominated filmmakers for its panel series at the historic Arlington Theatre. The panels provide audiences with a rare opportunity to hear directly from the artists shaping this year’s most celebrated films. These in-depth conversations highlighting the creative forces behind the camera across various disciplines include:

Women’s Panel

Saturday, February 7, at 11 a.m.

Moderated by Madelyn Hammond, president of Madelyn Hammond & Associates

Panelists include Miyako Bellizzi, costume designer (Marty Supreme); Laia Casanovas, sound team (Sirât); Yvett Merino, producer (Zootopia 2); Natalie Musteata, director (Two People Exchanging Saliva); Alisa Payne, producer (The Perfect Neighbor); and Ashley Schlaifer, producer (Train Dreams).

Casting Directors Panel

Saturday, February 7, at 2 p.m.

Moderated by Debra Birnbaum, Gold Derby

Panelists include Gabriel Domingues (The Secret Agent); Nina Gold (Hamnet); Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another); Francine Maisler (Sinners); and Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme).

Producers Panel

Sunday, February 8, at 11 a.m.

Moderated by Nicole Sperling, The New York Times

Panelists include Ronald Bronstein (Marty Supreme), Jerry Bruckheimer (F1); J. Miles Dale (Frankenstein); Maria Ekerhovd (Sentimental Value); Nicolas Gonda (Hamnet); Ed Guiney (Bugonia); Emilie Lesclaux (The Secret Agent); Marissa Mazzola-McMahon (Train Dreams); Sara Murphy (One Battle After Another); and Sev Ohanian (Sinners).

International Directors Panel

Sunday, February 8, at 2 p.m.

Moderated by SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling

Panelists include Kaouther Ben Hania (The Voice of Hind Rajab); Oliver Laxe (Sirât); Kleber Mendonça Filho (The Secret Agent); Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident); and Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value).

Writers Panel

Saturday, February 14, at 11 a.m.

Moderated by Anne Thompson, indieWire

Panelists include Clint Bentley (Train Dreams); Ronald Bronstein (Marty Supreme); Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein); Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)); Will Tracy (Bugonia); and Eskil Vogt (Sentimental Value).