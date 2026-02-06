Credit: Courtesy

Sunshine

Sunshine is a 7-year-old, 50 pound bundle of love looking for her forever home. True to her name, she radiates warmth, joy, and loyalty. She’s the ultimate lap dog who loves snuggling, playing, and being close to her humans.

Sunshine is smart and knows all these commands: sit, stay, down, off, roll over, dropt it, out and No.

She is still working how to react to other dogs during walks, but with treats and guidance she does wonderful when they pass by heeling to the command “back”. Sunshine likes her crate and curls up on her own at bedtime or on command “place” if she needs a break. She’s also very loving and playful, showing her affection with hugs, kisses, and some gentle nibbles. She enjoys belly rubs, routine and lots of attention. Sunshine wants to be your one and only.

With her sweet nature, intelligent mind and caring heart, Sunshine is ready to brighten someone’s life. She’s been in the shelter system for over three years and is more than ready to be your loyal, loving and devoted best friend.

Please email sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.comto learn more.

Shohei

Credit: Courtesy

Shohei is a 3-year-old male white Chihuahua smooth-coated mix dog weighing approximately 12.60 pounds and is available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Staff describe Shohei as sweet, polite, and easy to love. Shohei would like the opportunity to demonstrate his cuddling skills, as his size allows him to be a true lap dog. Shohei might be small, but he has a big personality and will charm you, and he would make a great companion. Let Shohei be the star player of your home. Come and meet him to find out if you’re a match for this all-star. Adoption fees include neutering, microchipping, vaccinations, flea treatment, and a health and wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, including those too young to be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at http://www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.