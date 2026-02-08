Stay up-to-date with all things film fest by subscribing to our Dispatches from SBIFF newsletter featuring
The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Sunday, February 8th:
- ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE – 8:20am @ Film Center 2 with Director Katie Jacobs
- THE GAS STATION ATTENDANT – 8:40am @ Film Center 3 with Producer Rajal Pitroda
- CALIFORNIA SCENARIO – 9:00am @ Film Center 4 with Writer/Director James Takata, cast members Will Yun Lee, Abby Miller, Brooklyn Prince, Minnie Mills
- PETER ASHER: EVERYWHERE MAN – 9:00am @ Riviera Theatre with Directors Dayna Goldfine & Dan Geller
- DOCUMENTARY SHORTS 2 – ROLE MODELS – 9:20am @ Film Center 5
- THE EYES OF GHANA – 11:20am @ Film Center 2 with Director Ben Proudfoot
- THE ART OF ADVENTURE – 12:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Director Alison Reid
- COMEDY SHORTS – 12:00pm @ Riviera Theatre
- ABRIL – 12:20pm @ Film Center 5 with Writer/Director Hernan Jimenez & Actress Maricarmen Merino
- FATHER’S DAY – 2:00pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Ayana O’Shun
- HOLY DAYS – 2:20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Natalie Boltt
- SWEET STORY – 2:40pm @ Film Center 3 with Subject/Producer Meg Ray
- GOING FOR HOME – 3:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Director Eric Simonson & Producer Sue Cremin
- DEAR LARA – 3:20pm @ Riviera Theatre with Director Lara St. John, Producer Patrick Hamm, Editor Christie Herring
- MORTICIAN – 3:20pm @ Film Center 5 with Actor Nima Sadr & Producer Zahra Safari
- NO MERCY – 5:40pm @ Film Center 3 with Producer Alex Tondowski
- TENOR – MY NAME IS PATI – 6:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Director Rebecca Tansley & Torres Pati
- TOITŪ VISUAL SOVEREIGNTY – 6:20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director Chelsea Winstanley & Subject Nigel Borell
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 6 – PIVOTAL MOMENTS & TURNING POINTS – 8:40pm @ Film Center 3
