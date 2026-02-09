Stay up-to-date with all things film fest by subscribing to our Dispatches from SBIFF newsletter featuring
The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Monday, February 9th:
- DEAR LARA – 8:20am @ Film Center 2 with Director Lara St. John, Producer Patrick Hamm, Editor Christie Herring
- COMEDY SHORTS – 9:00am @ Film Center 4
- TENOR MY NAME IS PATI – 9:00am @ Riviera Theatre with director Rebecca Tansley & Torres Pati
- A LIFE ILLUMINATED – 9:20am @ Film Center 5 with Director Tasha Van Zandt and Subject Edie Widder
- RELATIVELY NORMAL – 11:20am @ Film Center 2 with Writer/Director Amy Wendel, Producer Jill Levinson, Production Designer Kimi Rice, Other cast & crew members
- ANIMATION SHORTS – 12:00pm @ Riviera Theatre
- THE LAST PICTURE SHOWS – 11:40am @ Film Center 3 with Director Rustin Thompson
- DOCUMENTARY SHORTS 2 – 12:00pm @ Riviera Theatre
- LET ME PAINT MY WORLD FOR YOU – 2:20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Andrea Christina Furrer & Kai Harling
- SANTA BARBARA NARRATIVE SHORTS – 2:40pm @ Film Center 3
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 6 – TURNING POINTS – 3:00pm @ Film Center 4
- CALIFORNIA SCENARIO – 5:00pm @ Film Center 1 with Writer/Director James Takata & Cast Members Abby Miller, Brooklyn Prince, Jack Stuart
- TROPICAL PARADISE – 5:20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Abner Benaim
- THIS IS NOT A DRILL – 5:40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director Oren Jacoby and Subject Sharon Wilson
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 2 – Crime and Mysteries – 6:00pm @ Film Center 4
- BOOKENDS – 6:00pm @ Riviera Theatre with Writer/Actor Noam Ash, Director Mike Doyle, Actor Charlie Barnett
- OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: THE FIRST CORAL REEFERS – 8:00pm @ Film Center 1 with Director/Producer John H. Cunningham & Ted E. Haynes
- THE YELLOW TIE – 8:20pm @ Film Center 2 with Writer/Director Serge Ioan Celebidachi, Producer Adela Vrînceanu Celebidachi, Cinematographer Peter Menzies Jr., Writer James Olivier, Producer Cristina Dobritoiu
