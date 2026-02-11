Alice Dehghanzadeh | Credit: Courtesy

This week our arts and entertainment section is full of coverage from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and this past week one of our interns, Alice Dehghanzadeh, got the full Film Fest experience. Dehghanzadeh has been with the Independent since last year and has been reporting from our arts, entertainment, and culture section. Originally from London, England, Alice has been integrating herself into the Santa Barbara community through the arts and community happenings she’s been reporting on.

When did you start interning at the Independent, and what made you interested in our team? What originally sparked your interest in journalism and reporting?

I began interning at the Santa Barbara Independent at the start of summer 2025. I initially started following the Indy after I was accepted into UC Santa Barbara as a way to familiarize myself with the area but quickly fell in love with the newspaper’s voice and sense of community. I was (and still am) especially drawn to the Arts & Entertainment, Living, and Food & Drink sections because they felt very intentional, creative, and people-centered — all qualities that I’d like to say that I aim to have. Not to mention I’m a big foodie too!

My interest in journalism grew from this, inspiring me to write for Her Campus at UCSB and The Bottom Line, where I began to refine my journalism skills. A friend who had previously interned at the Indy spoke very highly of her experience, which encouraged me to apply despite having very little confidence in myself at the time. I applied on a bit of a whim and was ecstatic when I got the internship. What keeps me staying with journalism now is that every day is different. In my experience, I have never written the same story twice. Even familiar topics and people/interviewees constantly adapt and change with the times, which keeps me on my toes.

What was it like going to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival for the first time?

Going to SBIFF for the first time last week was honestly awe-inducing. I was in awe of Ethan Hawke the entire evening, not only because I’m a personal fan but also because it seemed like the culmination of my work and dedication to journalism. SBIFF is a major cultural event, and I’m so grateful to the Indy for the opportunity to attend.

I would love to attend more big events like SBIFF in the future, including perhaps working on the red carpet. But I must say that I am still moved by every event I’ve attended so far, whether it be big — like SBIFF — or small. The conversations and community impact really impact me as an aspiring journalist.

What has been your favorite story to work on so far? What is your favorite part of getting a story together?

One of my favorite stories to work on was covering MCASB’s 2025 Art Awards in July of last year. It was one of my first bigger stories, and I felt very out of my comfort zone walking in, but I am so glad I did it. Getting to speak with each of the recognized artists and admire their work at the beautiful gallery was incredibly fulfilling. It makes me a little emotional to recall that during this event, I had an “Ah ha!” moment where I realized that I want to do journalism forever.

My favorite part of getting a story together has to be interviewing. I especially love to listen to people talk about their passions and life’s work, and it is such a privilege to translate their hard work into a story. Whether it’s a local business owner like the owner of Drover’s Doughnuts — a recent story I wrote — an MCASB artist, or authors speaking at Chaucer’s, I find it so satisfying to hear about the details behind a final product. These conversations make journalism extra meaningful to me.

Do you have any future stories you’re looking forward to seeing online/in the pages? What’s your favorite kind of story to do?

I’m currently working on a piece about the Brill Family’s AI Artists Alliance, which I’m excited about. It’s a topic I haven’t previously ventured into as it deals with the expansion of AI into artistic spaces. Stories like these help push me outside of the box, and I’m so happy to be constantly learning new things.

My favorite stories are anything involving interviews. As previously mentioned, I love hearing about people’s experiences and passions. It feels rewarding that I’m almost giving back to the community by shedding light on these incredible people.

Where are you from originally and what brought you to Santa Barbara?

I was born and raised in London, England, and moved to Orange County with my parents during high school. While exploring California, we came across UCSB, and I immediately fell in love with the campus and its surroundings. That visit was a huge catalyst for me applying.

Right now, I’m a third-year English major at UCSB, and I hope to pursue a career in journalism once I graduate. Even after spending some years here, Santa Barbara still manages to wow me every day.

What are some of your favorite things to do here in Santa Barbara? Any favorite places you like to go to?

When I’m not writing, I love to read in one of Santa Barbara’s parks, especially the Alice Keck Memorial Gardens. The lawn by the pond that’s filled with ducks is the perfect place to unwind, read, and people-watch. It’s such a peaceful escape from my busy schedule as a student and intern.

I’m also a huge foodie and love trying new restaurants in the area with friends. This is difficult, but if I had to pick a favorite, I would choose Secret Bao thanks to their delectable bao buns. Exploring the food scene here is always so fun.