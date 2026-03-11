Poetry Connection: A Week of Civic Engagement and Celebrations of Women

Melinda Palacio speaks as Kristen Sneddon watches | Photo: Monie Photography

When my neighbor, Kristen Sneddon, invited me to read poetry at her Mayoral Campaign Kick-off, I did not hesitate to say Yes. I remember when she canvassed the neighborhood during her 2017 City Council campaign. At the time, I didn’t know that she lived next door to my dog’s favorite persimmon tree. Since then, I’ve been impressed by her compassion and leadership. As a geophysicist and city council member, Kristen is a profound listener who cares about our city and the global environment. When she realized she needed a larger venue for everyone who had RSVP’d for her kick-off party, she was happy that Laura Capps offered her beautiful home.

Two weeks ago, one of my biggest concerns was the continued bombardment of ICE raids on our town and country. Today, thoughts of war occupy my waking hours, as well as ICE and how this is impacting our community and country. As a friend and representative of our city, Kristen has expressed how much she appreciates my poems on immigration and ICE. I brought four poems, but read three. “ICE Detention Tornillo, Texas,” was a poem I wrote in 2017 during Trump’s first term. “Friday Morning Before Work in Carpinteria” is from last year, and “Canopy over Milpas and Alphonse” is a poem written this year in response to the Fair Trade Exhibit and Patricia Clarke’s photograph of La Super Rica. Even in this ekphrastic poem, I had ICE on my mind. You can read the poem in last month’s column.

As I waited to read my poems and took in the diverse crowd supporting Sneddon for Mayor of Santa Barbara, I was impressed by the strong sense of community. Another highlight of the event was hearing Kristen’s family band entertain the crowd before the speakers took the stage. Although they are not usually a band, her daughter, Elsie Sneddon, on drums, and her son, Harry Sneddon, on bass, joined their friend Lucien Dempsey on keys to form a very impressive and impromptu house band.

House band, from left, Lucien Dempsey, Harry Sneddon, and Elsie Sneddon | Photo: Monie Photography

Hannah-Beth Jackson offered the closing remarks and reminded everyone of Santa Barbara’s strong history of electing female mayors. It’s always an honor for me to contribute poetry at important community events. Last Sunday, I read some poems honoring my mother and grandmother at Carpinteria’s International Women’s Day Festival, held at the Carpinteria Children’s Project. Geri Ann Carty, who was recognized as Carpinterian of the Year in 2022, was one of the festival’s organizers. The day included a variety of women-owned and women-centered organizations, as well as performances by local singers and dancers, a fun start to Women’s History Month.

Hannah Beth Jackson | Photo: Monie Photography

This week’s poems come from Suzanne Frost, who featured at the Poetry Zone last Sunday.



Be Brave and Let Go

By Suzanne Frost

She’s not immune to the drums

of protest and injustice

with the sidewalks and curbs

full of signs. She tends to it.

If not now, when?

Showdown at the Everything’s Okay, Get over it Corral.

Time to resist.



February

By Suzanne Frost (from Dreaming sleeping waking in the deathless fearless Mind, 2000: Self-Published Chapbook)

I awake every morning

to rain outside the window

heavy clouds, eaves drip

from the downpour from forgetting.

No sun.

You’re right.

I don’t have an excuse at all.

I’m completely excuseless

But

maybe I oughta just let you

get me out of your system?

Suzanne Frost has been a Southwest poet for 40 years in her home state of California, and in New Mexico and Arizona. She was the co-creator, editor, and Publisher of Sage Trail Magazine for two years in Santa Barbara, was most recently published in the New Mexico poetry anthology, Central Avenue, Then and Now, and had served until recently as the Poet Laureate of Unity of Flagstaff in Flagstaff, Arizona, for the last two years. She also recently returned to her adopted hometown of Santa Barbara after completing her doctoral internships in clinical psychology in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Poetry Events:

Tuesday, March 10,

Lowstate Writing Salon, Writing community with a focus on play and sparking something weird, 7 pm, The Blue Owl (new location).

Wednesday, March 11

Blue Whale Reading Series, featuring poets Sean Colletti and George Yatchisin, 5:30pm, Unity of SB Chapel, 227 E. Arrellaga.

Thursday, March 12

Paul J. Willis reads from his recent chapbook, Orvietto, Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State Street, 6pm.

Thursday, March 12

Poetry, Typewriters and Collage: Simon Kiefer provides writing prompts and vintage typewriters, 6-8 pm, $40/$35 for students.

Sunday, March 15”

The Poetry Club, Goleta Valley Library, 2pm, read a favorite poem.

Tuesday, March 17

Ojai Poetry Series, Ojai Library, 6pm, featured reader Enid Osborn.

Friday, March 27

Santa Barbara Poetry Series with David Oliveira and Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Santa Barbara Public Library, 5:30pm.

Saturday, March 28

Ventura Poetry Festival, Studio Channel Islands, $15 general admission, $5 students.

Wednesday, April 15,

12th Annual “Spirits in the Air: Potent Potable Poetry,” The Good Lion.

Friday, April 17,

Poetry in Parks at the Presidio Chapel, *new date, Friday night, an evening of music and poetry in Santa Barbara’s only State Park, the Presidio, 5:30 pm.