Drover’s Doughnuts Opens a New Location in Goleta

Drover’s Doughnuts marks a new chapter in its journey as a family-owned Central Coast business by opening its doors in Goleta. Located at 5745 Calle Real, where Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf used to be, this space is the company’s third location, with its original shop in Buellton and its second in Solvang, which opened in summer 2025.

Since its beginning in 2019, Drover’s Doughnuts has solidified its reputation not only for delicious doughnuts and drinks but also for its emphasis on community values and the importance of a collective, special experience. According to owner Loren Ollenburger, this connection between Drover’s Doughnuts and its customers has always been crucial to the brand’s original mission.

Credit: Alice Dehghanzadeh

“There was a longstanding doughnut shop in Buellton,” Ollenburger shared, “and our family had the opportunity to take it over, do some fun branding, and be a kind of fixture in the community.”

Ollenburger emphasized that the goal of Drover’s Doughnuts was to create more than just a place to grab a quick bite. The introduction of the Solvang and Goleta locations as “community destinations,” as Ollenburger phrased it, further brought this vision to life by connecting with local schools, sports teams, nonprofit organizations, and everyday routines.

“One thing that we learned being in the business is that everybody has their own personal story or nostalgic moment around doughnuts,” said Ollenburger, sharing examples such as, “Glazed is my favorite, because after soccer games, my dad used to take me to get doughnuts,” or “I love maple doughnuts because I used to go with my grandpa after church.” He stressed that being a place that creates new memories is special to be part of.

While the Buellton location has a more classic walk-up counter feel, the new Goleta shop better reflects Drover’s Doughnuts’ evolving identity. Designed as a space to “work, meet girlfriends, bring kids before school, and have a special little moment before their day is getting started or some other point in the day,” as Ollenburger described, the shop’s full espresso and coffee bar and expanded menu give customers a reason to linger in the inviting space.

Speaking of the menu, Drover’s food and drinks definitely deliver. They offer both classics — like chocolate, glazed, apple, and blueberry fritters — and a monthly rotation of seasonal doughnuts created with either holidays or elements of the Central Coast in mind. “Given that we’re in February, we have a lot that are more Valentine’s-inspired, [such as red velvet, chocolate-covered strawberry, white chocolate raspberry, and more],” Ollenburger said. “We’ll also do flavors like blackberry syrah or strawberry rosé — something that ties in wine country and crops and agriculture.” Ollenburger shared that his personal favorite is their dark chocolate old-fashioned doughnut.

Credit: Alice Dehghanzadeh

Doughnuts aren’t solely offered at their retail locations. Ollenburger shared that Drover’s Doughnuts also provides catering for special events, including weddings, corporate events, graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, and more. “We just did a wedding,” Ollenburger shared, “and getting to be included in that meaningful day for that couple and their family is really an honor and a privilege.” He talked about the enjoyment of customization that goes into these events; from colors to designs to flavors, Drover’s can do it all for celebrating those meaningful milestones.

The treats don’t stop at sweet, as Drover’s Doughnuts offers multiple savory flavors too, with their most popular item being their Harvest Moon breakfast sandwich, according to Ollenburger. On their menu, this sandwich is described as a “savory baked ‘everything seasoned’ doughnut with egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, arugula, [and] chipotle aioli.”

In terms of drinks, with a full espresso and coffee bar, the new Goleta location offers many options ranging from americanos to espressos to lattes with choices for flavorings such as honey lavender and chocolate hazelnut. Dirty sodas are available too, such as Sprite, peaches, and cream, or Coke, cherry vanilla, and cream.

When looking ahead, Ollenburger shared that he is constantly seeking new opportunities in other cities on the Central Coast that might enjoy the superb experience Drover’s provides. He also shared his excitement about getting to know the Goleta community, calling it “fulfilling” to already have regulars just weeks into their opening and to learn their names and stories.

Above all, Ollenburger expressed great gratitude for the Goleta community’s welcoming of the new location with open arms. “At the end of the day,” he said, “we’re a family-owned business that’s also locally owned, so welcoming us means the world to us as a company and to our employees, as well as to me and my family.”