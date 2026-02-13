







Macaroni

Macaroni is a delightful mix of sweetness and charm, with a Brussels Griffon mom and a Pug dad. She’s well-socialized with both other dogs and people, making her a friendly and easygoing companion. Extremely sweet and quiet by nature, Macaroni is already crate trained and pee pad trained, and she’s currently learning to go to the bathroom outside. If you’re looking for a loving, gentle addition to your home, Macaroni is ready to bring joy to her future family. She was born on October 17, 2026, is a Brussels Griffon/Pug mix, female, and is expected to have an adult weight of 20–25 pounds.











Stewart

This beautiful 11-year-old gentleman has a big presence and an equally big personality. He’s a large and in-charge kind of guy who thrives as an indoor/outdoor cat.

This charming boy enjoys head pets and will purr away, but prefers not to be touched along his back or on his rear. Stewart has clear cat body language when he’s had enough attention. He’ll do best with an adopter who can respect his limits and let him set the pace. He also loves Churu treats and has fun playing with wand toys, which are great ways to bond with him!

