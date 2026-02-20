Carpinteria’s Surfliner Inn Project Faces Community Backlash

The Surfliner Inn Project in Carpinteria continues to spark debate over its environmental and visual impacts, most recently at a public hearing held by the City Council on Wednesday, February 18.

With the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) now under review on the 36-room hotel development in a parking lot near the Amtrak station, councilmembers face mounting public pressure. A significant portion of residents who spoke Wednesday voiced opposition to the hotel and questioned whether it aligns with Carpinteria’s long-term planning goals and environmental preservation of several nesting bird species and tree mitigation and protection.

“We live in this magnificent community because people worked for decades to keep its soul,” said neighbor Giti White, urging the council to preserve Carpinteria’s character. “With all due respect, this EIR is a disingenuous, conclusory joke,” White added. She also criticized the EIR. for having “no alternative project site,” one that would avoid interfering with at-risk wildlife and interference with railroad access.

Others also raised environmental concerns. Vince Semonsen, a biologist and member of the city’s Environmental Review Committee (ERC), questioned how the proposed Parking Lot #4 could affect wildlife movement along the railroad corridor, warning that habitat connectivity could be lost if the project moves forward. Mindy Fogg, principal planner of the Surfliner Inn Project, acknowledged the environmental concern.

The draft EIR evaluates 16 issue areas, including aesthetics, biological and cultural resources, public services, and recreation. Public speakers focused primarily on visual impacts and potential effects on wildlife.

Surfliner Inn Project plan rendering | Credit: Courtesy

Kristin Larson, a nationally recognized environmental attorney who represented nearby property owners, argued the draft Environmental Impact Report mischaracterizes Lot #4, an open space adjacent to her clients’ home. Larson said the report relies on outdated studies and lacks documented wildlife surveys, despite evidence of habitat use in the area. “I would say the EIR, grossly misrepresents this important resource of the city. And I think we all know if we’re familiar with the EIR process, having preordained and mischaracterizations of important resources, does create vulnerability,” she said.

Larson contended the EIR’s conclusions could leave the city legally vulnerable and urged officials to conduct more thorough environmental review before moving forward.

Other neighbors and residents echoed those concerns, applauding speakers who criticized the EIR’s assessment of wildlife impacts, visual changes and what they described as the “privatization of a public space.”

“We’d take that input for the final EIR,” Fogg said.

In a 4-0 vote, with one member absent, the council’s final motion was to recommend approval of the EIR with feedback provided by the ERC and to take into consideration the comments submitted by the public.

Following the environmental hearing, the project’s fate pends further review and public comment. Written comments are due by March 9 and should be sent to the planner at MindyF@Carpinteria.gov.