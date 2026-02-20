An adult male died early Friday morning after being shot at Bohnett Park on Santa Barbara’s Westside, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department, which is investigating the case as a homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the park at 1200 San Pascual Street at approximately 1:31 a.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a statement from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, as well as a second individual who was not injured.

Officers immediately began providing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The injured man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect or suspects may have fled the area in an unknown vehicle prior to officers’ arrival. No suspect description has been released.

“Based on the investigation thus far, this appears to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any ongoing threat or danger to the public,” the department said in its statement.

Police also said it is too early to determine whether the shooting was gang-related.

The crime scene remained secured Friday morning as detectives and crime scene investigators continued processing evidence. The investigation is active and ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

The homicide comes days after a separate violent incident in the city. On Wednesday afternoon, a stabbing occurred at Santa Barbara City College’s East Campus following what police described as a verbal altercation between three adult males that escalated into a physical confrontation.

One victim sustained “non-life-threatening lacerations to his upper body” and was transported to Cottage Hospital. The suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival and have not been located.

Police said Wednesday’s stabbing also appeared to be isolated and not related to any school function.

Authorities have not indicated any connection between the two incidents.

Anyone with information related to the shooting or stabbing is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-2372.