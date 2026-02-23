A nearly 90 mile stretch of California coastal highway unexpectedly reopened on January 14 ― ahead of the estimated March reopening date ― after three years of closures from massive landslides that decimated the road.

This scenic, windy drive features Big Sur, the iconic area stretching from Cambria to Carmel. The reopening is reconciling communities, bringing much-needed relief to local businesses, and inspiring a boom in the flow of goods and services along this vibrant corridor.

As a California transplant, it has always been my dream to roadtrip the coast. On a recent weekend, my dream came to fruition -– and I learned you can do it in a day!

With a loose notes app itinerary, a collaborative 8-hour playlist, and four of my friends in tow, we were ready for the road. We were out the door by 7 a.m. and zipped up Highway 101 to San Luis Obispo. We stopped at local-favorite Scout for a caffeine fix and breakfast pastry and continued 20 minutes north to Morro Bay.

Before we even reached the next highway exit, the notorious Big Rock emerged from behind lapping hills and cut into the blue sky. We drove up to the bay in search of the famous sea otters, but the early morning surf crowd captured our attention instead. After a quick browse of the Shell Shop, the inaugural mom-and-pop signature souvenir boutique of Morro Bay, we continued on our way.

Our next stop was Elephant Seal Beach, where we parked in front of a large sign marked “friends of elephant seals,” which we thought was fitting. We hopped out of the car to the silly-sounding squeals and clamoring of large swaths of seals on the beach. Visitors gawked at the spectacle, including ourselves, before returning to the car and heading on our way.

With hands and heads out the window, we drove the winding, rocky seaboard, stopping in increments to admire the cerulean coastline. We gaped from an outlook at McWay Falls, an impressive cascade that empties directly into the Pacific. By noon, we reached the Henry Miller Memorial Library, which was tucked into a blanket of shade, with sun filtering in sparsely through the coastal redwoods. We ambled into the wooded entryway, greeted by a wall of polaroid photos, photobooth strips, drawings, bookmarks, and more miscellaneous memorabilia.

We wandered through the garden, adorned with statues and rustic treasures — an open air museum. We approached the quaint wooden cabin which housed the actual library, book-laden with volumes and titles of best-sellers and local reads. The room whistled with the charming static crackle of vinyl tunes and warm lighting emitted a nostalgic glow onto the books. The property was lined with thought-provoking quotes and sentiments, one of which particularly resonated with me: “A book lying on the shelf is wasted ammunition. Like money, books must be kept in constant circulation. Lend and borrow to the maximum — of both books and money!” said Henry Miller.





There was also a wooded area behind the cabin labeled “Poet Trees,” adorned with verses and rhymes. The Henry Miller Library was quiet and intimate, wooded and safe.

Just up the road, we stopped for lunch at The Sur House, the restaurant at AlilA Ventana Big Sur Resort. With panoramic views of the Big Sur coast, we enjoyed margherita pizza, a french dip sandwich, and assorted salads. It was the perfect break from the long day of driving, where we could stretch our legs and savor a midday bite.

We continued up the road to Bixby Bridge, where we hopped out of the car to take in the breathtaking view and snap a few photos. This was the highest point up the coast during our day. Afterwards, we turned back around and headed down Highway 1.





We stopped to admire some cows that grazed along the ocean on a vast green. We then trekked up a treacherous dirt road in search of a high-elevation sunset view, where we stumbled upon tree-dotted rolling hills and a swing fastened to a tree. We swung and sat in the straw, taking in the hazy red glow of the setting sun.

Back at the car before dark, we determined that it was time to head home. The next two-and-a-half hours were filled with an auxiliary game called “alphabet road trip,” where we took turns selecting a song, beginning with A, all the way through Z. Along the way, we sang karaoke and enjoyed a range of songs new and old, slow and fast, some crowd favorites and others not so much.

We were back in our house in Isla Vista by 8:30 p.m., just in time for dinner. I slept well that night, with 600 miles under our belts and a day full of adventure behind me. Until next time, Big Sur. I promise I’ll be back.