Santa Barbara Man Killed in Westside Shooting Identified as Defendant in 2025 State Street Stabbing Case

The man shot and killed early Friday morning at Bohnett Park on Santa Barbara’s Westside has been identified as 29-year-old Luis Gerardo Terrazas of Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Terrazas died after being transported to Cottage Hospital with a gunshot wound following the 1:31 a.m. shooting at the park on San Pascual Street. Santa Barbara police are investigating the case as a homicide. No arrests have been announced, and the suspect or suspects remain at large.

Luis Gerardo Terrazas | Credit: Courtesy

Terrazas was previously charged in connection with the multiple stabbings that occurred on State Street during Fiesta weekend in August 2025 — an incident that left 30-year-old Anthony Bisquera-Hartley dead and two others injured.

As previously reported by the Independent, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office initially filed charges based on findings that Bisquera-Hartley was unarmed and fatally stabbed by Sergio Rivas, 30, and Juan Fernando Rios, 28.

However, new video evidence later emerged. According to the District Attorney’s Office and court records, the footage allegedly showed that Bisquera-Hartley was armed and assaulted Rivas and Rios, who prosecutors then said acted in self-defense.

As a result, murder charges against Rivas and Rios were dropped, and gang-related allegations were dismissed.

Terrazas was originally charged with attempted murder, along with special allegations of committing the crime to benefit a criminal street gang and personal use of a knife. He pleaded not guilty and denied the enhancement allegations. Those charges were dismissed on September 8, 2025.

That same day, a new felony case was filed, charging Terrazas with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and an enhancement for personal use of a deadly weapon. Court records show he pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. That case was active with a preliminary hearing scheduled to occur on March 9.

Santa Barbara Police have not indicated whether Terrazas’s prior criminal cases are connected to Friday’s shooting, though they have stated the shooting appears to be an “isolated incident” and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons has been placed on San Pascual Street near Bohnett Park in the days following Terrazas’s death.

KEYT reporter John Palminteri reported on social media that a car wash fundraiser for Terrazas’s family is scheduled for Sunday, March 1, at 1502 San Andres Street. Palminteri also noted that a separate barbecue gathering is planned at Leadbetter Beach.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-2372.