No Peace: A Community Hardcore Show to Benefit Immigrants

This weekend brings a chance for the community to party for a good cause, with Desmadre Media’s “No Peace” hardcore show and fundraiser at Foundation Press in Old Town Goleta on Feb. 28. The event will include bands from the Central Coast, live printmaking, tattoos, and food all to benefit 805 UndocuFund’s immigrant support network.

The concert and fundraiser is the latest community event organized by Desmadre Media founder Alex Ramirez, who helped put on several donation drives and fundraisers in 2025 in support of undocumented immigrants and families who have been impacted by deportation.

Ramirez says when he began reaching out to hardcore bands with the idea of a show that would benefit 805 UndocuFund, they all jumped on board and offered to donate performance fees to the cause. Before long, more local businesses and artists joined in, offering to donate labor or equipment and turn the benefit show into a larger display of solidarity with immigrants and against ICE.

“Seeing people take action for each other is powerful, and I am extremely grateful,” Ramirez said. “This work doesn’t go away after one event. Mutual aid isn’t charity; it’s community responsibility, and we need more people building that.”

The bands on the lineup — Swingback, Detach, Paleform, and Kind — all worked together not only to donate their fees, but also to combine forces and share equipment and sound support. Santa Barbara–based DJ Javier Baez, a k a Serenade, lended his time to assist with the show’s sound setup.

A Halloween event hosted at Foundation Press. | Credit: Desmadre Media

Goleta-based Foundation Press opened up its space to serve as the location of the event, which will include an exclusive merch drop with select benefit pieces being sold with 100 percent of proceeds donated directly to the fund.

Ramirez said he hopes the event will “channel the intensity and unity of the hardcore scene into tangible, material support for neighbors who need it now.”

“No Peace is a reminder that solidarity is not a slogan; it is action,” he said.

In addition to hardcore music, the event will feature a zine pop-up by Oxnard artist and organizer “La Buffy;” live screen-printing from Manos Nube, founded by Oxnard artist Naxkau; a tattoo-pop up with artists from Goodland Tattoo; and Mexico City–style tacos and hot dogs by Tacos del Barrio. A portion of proceeds from each vendor will go toward 805 UndocuFund.

This event begins at 8 p.m. and is open for all ages. Tickets are $10 at the door and are also available on Eventbrite. All ticket proceeds go to 805 UndocuFund.