Backyard Boogie: Celebrating Culture with a Cause in Santa Barbara

The second annual Backyard Boogie will be coming to the Community Arts Workshop (CAW) on Saturday, March 22, for a night full of good food, old-school music, lowriders, and local vendors in a celebration of Latino culture and a chance to raise money for two community organizations.

During last year’s inaugural event, hundreds crowded into CAW’s indoor and outdoor space on Garden Street, dancing to an endless stream of deejays spinning classic hits on vinyl or browsing the “night market” to support artists and small businesses selling everything from clothing to jewelry to carefully curated collections of vintage and homemade goods.

The Backyard Boogie was organized by Desmadre Media, a Santa Barbara–based creative collective dedicated to “uplifting local talent and fostering inclusive community events,” according to founder Alex Ramirez. The collective supports artists and creators of all backgrounds, with a focus on underrepresented communities and people of color, Ramirez said.

A crowd of people at the Backyard Boogie in 2024. | Credit: Dante Anacleto (@rhapsody_in_focus)

“Through events like The Backyard Boogie, we celebrate culture, amplify voices, and strengthen connections within our community,” Ramirez said.

But this year’s party won’t just be for the sake of celebrating culture. The Backyard Boogie will be held as a fundraising opportunity in response to the “ongoing struggles faced by immigrant families and communities” due to the heightened presence of the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on the Central Coast, Ramirez told the Independent.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to benefit both CAW — which provides affordable space for artists and cultural events — and 805UndocuFund, an immigrant-rights organization that has been on the forefront of the recent battles over deportation with its 24/7 Rapid Response Hotline to verify reports of immigration enforcement and community workshops to inform the public of their constitutional rights.

“We are the children of immigrants,” Ramirez said. “We celebrate our culture, honor our people, and give voice to those who often go unheard. The Backyard Boogie is not just a fun block party; it’s a statement where our communities are seen and heard, proudly and loudly.”

This year’s Backyard Boogie will begin at 1 p.m with a free outdoor car show featuring lowriders, classic restorations, and custom mods from some of the premier car clubs in the region. At 5 p.m the ticketed event will begin with music provided by Santa Barbara–based deejays A Smooth Exchange and Nate Boogie, local oldies/soul band The Vinylistics, and the evening’s special guests, The Almighty Funk Freaks.

Vendors at the Backyard Boogie in 2024. | Credit: Dante Anacleto (@rhapsody_in_focus)

Santa Barbara–based husband-and-wife duo Gabriel and Misha De Loera of Big G’s BBQ will be slow-smoking brisket and tri-tip to go along with their family-recipe carnitas and homemade salsas provided by Salsa Buenrostro. Freshly prepared aguas frescas will be provided by Del Pueblo Café, while the adults can wash down their barbecue and tacos with cold chelas (beer) from Validation Ale or a glass of wine from Artiste Winery & Gallery.

Among the many local vendors in attendance will be Mariposa Cosmetics, Leslie’s Berries, Greedy Records, Goodland Tattoo, Pendejadas Studio, and Art by Vero. For a full list of vendors and participating artists, check out the announcements on the Desmadre Media Instagram page.

Tickets are available online through Eventbrite, with prices starting at $30 for general admission and $50 for VIPs (children under 10 enter for free). Tickets will be sold at the door until the venue is at capacity, though organizers said the event was halfway sold out as of March 14.