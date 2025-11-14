Donation Drive to Support Central Coast Families as ICE Raids Continue

A donation drive will be held at Santa Barbara’s Community Arts Workshop (CAW) on Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15, in an effort to support individuals and families who have been dealing with uncertainty surrounding federal immigration enforcement and food insecurity following the recent changes to SNAP benefits.

The donation drive was organized by Alex Ramirez, founder of Desmadre Media and Manager of Goodland Tattoo, who has used his business and social media platforms to bring together support and supplies for Central Coast families with several community fundraising events over the past year.

Ramirez says the most recent drive was sparked by the “confusion and hardship” community members have faced following the back-and-forth over SNAP benefits. Some were first told their benefits would be unavailable before receiving a portion of funds and then being told they must return the benefits. This uncertainty left many Central Coast families feeling “scared, unsupported, and unsure how to keep food on the table.”

The SNAP issues also affected low-income undocumented residents or mixed-status families who don’t receive benefits directly but rely on traditional food banks. The added strain from SNAP benefit holders who have flooded food banks have made many basics unavailable, and undocumented residents are afraid of traveling to and from locations out of fear of being apprehended by federal immigration enforcement.

“Even though some families received temporary relief, many are still struggling,” Ramirez said. “People are anxious about the future and wondering how they’ll get by, especially with the holidays coming up. We’re doing what we can to get people what they need, but we can’t do it alone. We need our community to step up.”

Ramirez partnered up with 805 UndocuFund to organize the weekend donation drive, which will distribute food and essential supplies to the families in need. Items will also be supplied to the Carpinteria Children’s Project, which runs its own food pantry for families in need.

In July, Ramirez hosted a similar donation drive with 805 UndocuFund and the Carpinteria Children’s Project, which led to the group providing aid and care packages to more than 100 local families affected by the recent wave of federal immigration enforcement up and down the Coast.

Several community businesses have also jumped in to assist. The Berry Man made a large donation of fresh produce and dry goods during the previous drive. Del Pueblo Café has hosted its own fundraising events and made donations in support, and Goodland Tattoo has hosted two “flash day” events with proceeds going to 805 UndocuFund.

Volunteers packing up donations for care packages during the previous donation drive in July. |Credit: Desmadre Media.

“We are incredibly appreciative of The Community Arts Workshop for welcoming us back and providing a space to make this relief effort possible,” Ramirez said. “Their support allows us to serve our community efficiently and safely, giving families access to essential supplies in a welcoming environment. While this is a temporary setup, having CAW’s space makes a meaningful difference in getting help to those who need it most.”

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Volunteers will be on hand to process donations (more volunteers are always welcome, Ramirez said) of all kinds. The group is specifically looking for hygiene items, home/cleaning supplies, food, baby and children supplies, first-aid kits, and sturdy cardboard boxes for packing and transporting goods.

The donation drive comes just one day after a coordinated federal raid at East Valley Farms in Santa Maria on November 13. The raid included nearly three dozen vehicles and more than 50 agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Homeland Security’s Investigations Division (HSI), and ended with at least 15 arrests and a tense standoff with protesters at the location near Cambridge Way and Telephone Road.

According to Cesar Vasquez, a volunteer organizer with 805 UndocuFund’s Rapid Response Hotline, the operation began around 6 a.m. Vasquez was the first legal observer to arrive, and he said he was pushed and flash-banged by the federal agents before they cleared the scene at 11 a.m.

ICE and DHS confirmed that agencies were involved in a “federal law enforcement operation” in the area, but did not respond to questions about details of the operation.

For more information on how to support families impacted by immigration enforcement, or for a larger list of what items to donate, visit 805 UndocuFund’s social media pages.