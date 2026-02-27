The man whose body was recovered Tuesday morning from the beach below Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood has been identified as 53-year-old Ryan Quinn of Isla Vista, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.

Jordan Killebrew, executive director of public affairs for Santa Barbara City College, confirmed Friday that Quinn was previously employed by the college as an hourly employee. He was involved with the student media program Fresh Frames, which features film, animation, and photography by SBCC students.

Quinn’s body was discovered near the 1800 block of El Camino de la Luz on February 24 after Santa Barbara Police Dispatch received a call at approximately 9:52 a.m. reporting a deceased individual on the beach below the cliffs.

Santa Barbara Police and Santa Barbara Fire Search and Rescue responded to the scene and located the body “near the rocks at the base of the cliff,” authorities previously said. Fire personnel recovered the deceased male from the shoreline.

At the time, police reported no signs of foul play and stated that the death remained under investigation.

Zick said Friday that the cause and manner of death are still pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.