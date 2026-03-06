Santa Barbara County Animal Control Seizes 58 Birds in Lompoc Cockfighting Investigation

Santa Barbara County Animal Control officers seized 58 birds during a cockfighting investigation in the Lompoc area this week, the latest discovery in what officials say has become an increasingly visible problem since the county adopted limits on rooster ownership in 2024.

Animal Control officers, working alongside Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives and Rural Crimes deputies, served two search warrants as part of an investigation into suspected animal abuse and illegal bird fighting, according to the Santa Barbara County Health Department.

The first warrant was executed in the 800 block of East Pine Avenue in Lompoc, where investigators found items commonly used in cockfighting. Among them were sharp blades known as “slashers” or navajas, which are attached to birds during fights, authorities said. Several chickens were also discovered living in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions.

A second search warrant was served at a related property in the 3000 block of Avena Road in unincorporated Lompoc, where officers seized the 58 birds. Many showed physical signs associated with cockfighting.

“They have been dubbed, meaning their combs and wattles have been cut off,” said Joan Robb, supervising animal control officer. “The reason they do that for cockfighting is so that when the birds are fighting, there’s not so much blood being spilled around and thrown around. It interferes with the cocks’ ability to see when there’s so much blood.”

Investigators also observed trimmed natural spurs on several birds.

“The spurs are cut so that they can fashion them with blades for the fighting in order to kill the birds that they are fighting with,” Robb said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. The seized birds are currently being housed at the county’s animal shelter while the case proceeds.

Cockfighting — in which roosters are forced to fight, often with metal blades attached to their legs — is illegal in California and is prosecuted as animal cruelty. Although illegal, officials say enforcement efforts have intensified in recent years.

“This is not our first confiscation of birds,” she said. “Since our rooster ordinance went into effect in 2024, we have seized approximately over 300 birds for cockfighting.”

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors adopted the rooster ordinance in January 2024 after county officials reported an increase in large-scale rooster breeding operations.

County public health officials warned that keeping large numbers of roosters on residential properties was linked not only to noise complaints and nuisance issues, but also to illegal cockfighting.

Many of the birds showed physical signs consistent with cockfighting, including removed combs and wattles, trimmed natural spurs, and healing wounds. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Animal Services

Robb added that in suspected cockfighting operations, birds are typically confined individually in cages, a practice that differs from traditional backyard poultry keeping.

Under the ordinance, properties between one and five acres may keep no more than two roosters, while larger parcels may keep up to five. Owners who wish to keep more birds must apply for a special permit and demonstrate proper housing and care.

Anyone with information about cockfighting activity is encouraged to contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services at (833) 422-8413 or submit information online at sbcanimalservices.org.