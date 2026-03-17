Elubia’s Kitchen is celebrating one year in Isla Vista. | Photo: Courtesy

It’s been one year since Elubia’s Kitchen opened their doors in Isla Vista, and Ruben and Elubia Orozco are excited to celebrate.

Over the past year, Elubia’s Kitchen has planted its roots on Trigo Road and sold homemade pupusas, garnachas, street tacos, burritos, baleadas, potato taquitos, and more out of their Isla Vista kitchen.

Looking back at the past year, owner Ruben Orozco reflects, “It’s been great because we get a different type of crowd than we did in Goleta and Santa Barbara.”

As a UCSB alumni himself, Orozco understands the student price point. “So when we started, we also created a separate section called platitos, which is an entrée with rice and beans. They’re all $8.95.” Their platitos, along with other appealing deals and hallmark flavors, have drawn in customers from campus, regionally, and beyond.

“We are thrilled to have reached our one year anniversary for our restaurant in Isla Vista. Every day, we’re seeing new customers from all over the region, and the UCSB students/staff love Elubia’s,” said Orozco.

Some of the dishes at Elubia’s | Photo: Courtesy

This anniversary marks a major milestone for the restaurant and its owners, who have brought an inclusive dining experience to the Isla Vista community, with gluten-free, nut-free, and vegan options.

“Almost daily, someone looks at the menu and tells us this is the first time they can pick anything. So having the students that are gluten free here is great,” said Orozco.

Elubia Orozco cooks everything from fresh ingredients in the kitchen each day. This quality is noticeable in the food, with many students sharing that they can tell the care and effort that goes into every plate that leaves the kitchen.

This month, the fully gluten-free and nut-free Latin American restaurant is extending five special offers, redeemable with any food purchase.

The anniversary deals will run through the end of March. For all SBCC and UCSB students and faculty, any food purchase can be accompanied by free chips and salsa, or a free 20 oz. soda. It’s “buy one, get one free” with a purchase of Elubia’s first-place winning chili from the Buellton Wine and Chili Festival. The restaurant is also offering two pupusas for $5.95 and two street tacos for $5.95.

To students, staff, and locals who haven’t had a chance to try Elubia’s yet, Orozco invites everyone to taste their Latin American cuisine. Elubia’s, 6578 Trigo Rd., ElubiasKitchen.com, ElubiasKitchenIslaVista.com.